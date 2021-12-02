 Skip to main content
Eagles capture opener with ease
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Eagles capture opener with ease

Eagles capture opener with ease

Franklin County's Alex Baumberger pins Dan River's Bradley Biagton in 1:24.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County's wrestling team won 12 of 14 bouts Wednesday in a 72-9 non-district dual-match rout of Dan River at Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

The Eagles (1-0) won seven bouts by forfeit and five by pin.

Winning by forfeit were Lee Whitlow, Brady Hazelwood, Brandon Duncan,  Jake Winemiller, Kadin Smith, Robbie Knott, and Kendal Elliot.

Winning by pin were  Devin Dillon at 1:04, Alex Baumberger at 1:24,  Haidyn Leftwich at 1:59,  Zach Sanchez at 132 and Chase Carter at 1:40.

Winning bouts for the Wildcats were  Bryan Rito-Villar (by decision, 6-4) and Jeremiah Saunders (by pin).

The Eagles return to action Saturday, Dec. 11 in the annual Johnny Price Memorial.

Watch Now: Related Video

8-POINTER
8-POINTER

Josh Boyd of Ferrum poses with his son, Joshua Boyd Jr., and the 8-point buck he recently harvested.

A VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES
A VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES

With a group of players by his side, Ferrum College offensive coordinator Luke Summers watches the action unfold during the second half of the…

