Eagles capture opener with ease

Franklin County's wrestling team won 12 of 14 bouts Wednesday in a 72-9 non-district dual-match rout of Dan River at Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

The Eagles (1-0) won seven bouts by forfeit and five by pin.

Winning by forfeit were Lee Whitlow, Brady Hazelwood, Brandon Duncan, Jake Winemiller, Kadin Smith, Robbie Knott, and Kendal Elliot.

Winning by pin were Devin Dillon at 1:04, Alex Baumberger at 1:24, Haidyn Leftwich at 1:59, Zach Sanchez at 132 and Chase Carter at 1:40.

Winning bouts for the Wildcats were Bryan Rito-Villar (by decision, 6-4) and Jeremiah Saunders (by pin).

The Eagles return to action Saturday, Dec. 11 in the annual Johnny Price Memorial.