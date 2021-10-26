Eagles, Cavaliers play for championship

Franklin County’s volleyball team seeks its 16th win of the season tonight when the Eagles face Lord Botetourt in the championship match of the Blue Ridge District’s postseason tournament at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Match time is 6 p.m.

It’s a match-up between the No. 1 seed Eagles (15-5) and the No. 2 seed Cavaliers.

FCHS, the Class 6 Region A runner-up this past spring, enters the contest with a six-match winning streak, an 11-1 mark in its last 12 matches and a 10-1 record against Blue Ridge District opponents this season.

Lord Botetourt is responsible for the one league blemish - the Cavaliers defeated the Eagles in Daleville in the first of two, regular-season matches.

FCHS avenged that setback the last time the two rivals met in Hawkins Gym.

The Eagles are 5-4 outside the Blue Ridge with two wins over Halifax County and one each over Magna Vista, Albemarle and Massapponax.

Area volleyball heavyweights Hidden Valley and Patrick Henry each has bested the Eagles twice.