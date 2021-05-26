Eagles claim first, third in Blue Ridge meets

VINTON—Franklin County’s boys and girls outdoor track and field teams came away with first-place and third-place showings in a Blue Ridge District quad hosted by William Byrd at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium Monday.

The Eagles won the boys meet with 83 points, followed by William Byrd (78), William Fleming (42) and Northside (38).

William Byrd claimed top laurels in the girls meet with 84 points, followed by Northside (56), FCHS (48) and William Fleming (28).

FCHS’s girls quartet of Kylie Cooper, Addie Shorter, Caroline Horne and Julianne Bowman won the 4x800 meter relay and established a program-standard time (10:11.82) in doing so.

Alex Bowling was victorious in two events for the Eagles: boys discus and boys shot put.

Other winners were Parker Chapman (boys 1,600-meter run), Nevell Gaskins (boys 300-meter hurdles), Jamerise Holland (boys high jump), Cooper (girls 200-meter dash), Shorter (girls 800-meter run) and L’Oreal Board (girls high jump).

Placing second were Nathan Atchue (boys 400-meter dash), Kyle Roach (boys 800-meter run, boys 1,600-meter run), Greyson Strachan (boys pole vault), Bryson Chrisman (boys discus), and Natalie Davis (girls 3,200-meter run).