Eagles claim first win, top Hidden Valley by 22

ROANOKE - Franklin County netted 45 points through three quarters Tuesday en route to its first victory of the season: a 48-26 non-district girls varsity basketball triumph over Hidden Valley.
The Eagles (1-1) squared their record with the victory, their first of the season.
The Eagles led 16-3 after the opening quarter and 29-8 at intermission after taking the second stanza 13-5.
FCHS pushed the spread to 30 points, 45-15, after winning the third period 16-7.
The Titans won the final frame 11-3.
"We communicated better defensively. We dictated the tempo on both sides of the floor,'' Eagles head coach LeBryan Patterson said.
"We have been working on getting out into transition to find lanes and get to the free-throw line. We are long and quick, I told our ladies though we are young; we have to use our strengths to create opportunities,'' Patterson said.
Hidden Valley made seven field goals and was 12 of 22 from the free-throw line (54.5%).
Avory Tanis tallied 13 points to pace the Titans.
Three other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.
The Eagles converted 18 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and 10 of 21 (47.6%) from the free-throw line.
Nine players scored for the Eagles.
Kenzie Board led FCHS with 11 points.
Also scoring were Kaniah Copeland with nine points, Kam Copeland with eight, Maddie Corn with seven, Akashia Brittian with four, Carmen Taylor with three and Taylor Lester, Maggie Hypes and Chelsey Harris each with two.
"I am proud of this group because after our first game, which we lost, they have responded in practice and it translated to our play (against Hidden Valley),'' Patterson said.
"We still have work to do and I know this group is up for the challenge.''
FCHS plays its home opener Friday against Patrick Henry.
Tip off is 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Patrick Henry is the reigning Class 5 state runner-up.
Former Ferrum men's basketball performer Eugene "Blue'' Cook is in his first year as the Patriots head coach.
Cook is a Patrick Henry alumnus and a former standout student-athlete at the school. His daughter plays for the Patriots.
Girls jayvees raise record to 2-0
ROANOKE - Franklin County held Hidden Valley to one, first-half field goal and five field goals for the game Tuesday in a 30-13 non-district girls junior varsity basketball win, its second of the season.
The Eagles (2-0) led 5-2 after the first quarter and 11-2 at halftime.
FCHS extended its advantage to 20-6 after three periods, courtesy of a 9-4 scoring surge.
FCHS won the fourth quarter 10-7.
Four players accounted for Hidden Valley's points.
The Titans were 3 of 6 (50%) from the free-throw line.
The Eagles converted 11 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and were 6 of 12 (50%) from the free-throw line.
Nyasia Mitchell led FCHS with 10 points. She swished both of her team's 3-point field goals.
Also scoring were Elyse Holland with five points, Alahna Preston and Makya Dillard each with four, Jabriah Peery and Kaylon Wright each with three and Nyaja Dobbins with one.
FCHS plays its home opener Friday against Patrick Henry.
Tip off is 5:30 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.