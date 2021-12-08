Eagles claim first win, top Hidden Valley by 22

ROANOKE - Franklin County netted 45 points through three quarters Tuesday en route to its first victory of the season: a 48-26 non-district girls varsity basketball triumph over Hidden Valley.

The Eagles (1-1) squared their record with the victory, their first of the season.

The Eagles led 16-3 after the opening quarter and 29-8 at intermission after taking the second stanza 13-5.

FCHS pushed the spread to 30 points, 45-15, after winning the third period 16-7.

The Titans won the final frame 11-3.

"We communicated better defensively. We dictated the tempo on both sides of the floor,'' Eagles head coach LeBryan Patterson said.

"We have been working on getting out into transition to find lanes and get to the free-throw line. We are long and quick, I told our ladies though we are young; we have to use our strengths to create opportunities,'' Patterson said.

Hidden Valley made seven field goals and was 12 of 22 from the free-throw line (54.5%).

Avory Tanis tallied 13 points to pace the Titans.