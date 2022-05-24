Eagles close season in region semifinals

MIDLOTHIAN—Cosby advanced to the championship match of the 2022 Class 6 Region girls lacrosse tournament with a 17-1 semifinal-round win over Franklin County Monday.

With the win, the Titans secure a berth in the Class 6 state tournament

With the loss, Franklin County ends its season, it first under the coaching direction of Jacklyn Prillaman.

Gabriella Hart netted the Eagles’ lone goal.

Franklin County advanced to the semifinals with a 15-6 victory over Manchester in a match the Eagles hosted at Ferrum College’s W.B. Adams Stadium.

Bethany Jackson netted four goals and Whitney Holland tallied three to pace the Eagles.

Hart and Emma Chaudet each scored twice, while Caroline Kelly, Ashlynn Haigler, Faith Feazell and Ashlin Hicks each scored once.

Goalkeeper Anna Mullins collected eight saves.