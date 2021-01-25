Eagles, Colonels face off

Randolph-Macon converted 38.2% (29of 76) of its shots as opposed to Ferrum's 36.5% (23 of 63 clip).

Also, Randolph-Macon corralled 54 rebounds to 36 for Ferrum.

"We have to be better in transition defense as well as on the boards,'' Harvey said.

Twenty of the Yellow Jackets' 29 field goals were produced by an assist, while 16 of the Panthers' 23 field goals were produced by an assist.

At game's end, Randolph-Macon held edges in points off turnovers (16-7), second-chance points (19-7), points in the paint (40-26), fast-break points (13-6) and bench points (20-18).

"We have to clean up some things and be more consistent on the defensive side of the ball. If we can do that, I think we will give ourselves some chances as the season moves forward,'' Harvey said.

"Not being able to scrimmage, (the) game really exposed some arears that we were concerned about and we will work to figure out how to fix those things,'' Harvey said.

Ferrum swimming teams open seasons

EMORY - Emory & Henry College swept Ferrum College in men's and women's dual swim meets Saturday.