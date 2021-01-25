Eagles, Colonels face off

Franklin County's boys varsity basketball team begins a stretch of three games in four days Wednesday when the Eagles entertain Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming.
A junior varsity/varsity doubleheader, with games tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. is scheduled for Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Colonels, coached by Mickey Hardy, bring a 1-1 record into the contest - they've split with cross-city rival Patrick Henry, winning 50-42 at home and falling 58-55 on the road.
Following Wednesday's contest, the Colonels have regular-season games remaining against FCHS and Lord Botetourt remaining prior to the start of regional tournament play.
William Fleming's roster is comprised of seven seniors, one junior and three sophomores.
The Colonels are playing their first game since Jan. 22.
FCHS (2-1), which brings a two-game winning streak into the contest, has not played since a 70-67 non-district victory over James River-Buchanan at home on Jan. 16.
Following Wednesday's game, FCHS entertains Lord Botetourt Friday and Patrick Henry Saturday afternoon.
Panthers drop season-opener on the road
ASHLAND - Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Randolph-Macon College scored 25 points in the second quarter Saturday as the Yellow Jackets opened their 2021 women's basketball season with a 77-64 league triumph over Ferrum College at Crenshaw Gym.
The loss is the Panthers' fourth in a row dating to last season.
Lindsey Burke was victorious in her debut as Randolph-Macon's head coach.
The Yellow Jackets (1-0) led 17-14 after the first quarter and they extended that advantage to 12 points, 42-30, at intermission courtesy of a 25-16 second-stanza surge.
The Panthers (0-1) cut three points off the deficit by taking the third period, 19-16.
Leading 58-49 entering the final frame, Randolph-Macon secured the triumph by claiming the fourth quarter 19-15.
Four players scored in double figures for the Yellow Jackets.
Cheridan Hatfield led Randolph-Macon with 16 points and six assists, while Aimee DeBell recorded a double-double: 15 points, 19 rebounds.
Also, Becca Arrington scored 15 points and Devan Conrad tallied 10.
Ferrum sophomore Kayla Cabiness, the Panthers' leading scorer as a freshman, netted a game-best 23 points and distributed seven assists.
Jordan Ellis totaled 15 points and Cameron Hawkins finished with 10.
"We lost a tough road game. I thought we did some good things in spurts offensively, but we didn't do them consistently throughout the game,'' Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said.
Randolph-Macon converted 38.2% (29of 76) of its shots as opposed to Ferrum's 36.5% (23 of 63 clip).
Also, Randolph-Macon corralled 54 rebounds to 36 for Ferrum.
"We have to be better in transition defense as well as on the boards,'' Harvey said.
Twenty of the Yellow Jackets' 29 field goals were produced by an assist, while 16 of the Panthers' 23 field goals were produced by an assist.
At game's end, Randolph-Macon held edges in points off turnovers (16-7), second-chance points (19-7), points in the paint (40-26), fast-break points (13-6) and bench points (20-18).
"We have to clean up some things and be more consistent on the defensive side of the ball. If we can do that, I think we will give ourselves some chances as the season moves forward,'' Harvey said.
"Not being able to scrimmage, (the) game really exposed some arears that we were concerned about and we will work to figure out how to fix those things,'' Harvey said.
Ferrum swimming teams open seasons
EMORY - Emory & Henry College swept Ferrum College in men's and women's dual swim meets Saturday.
Ferrum's teams opened their 2021 seasons in these meets.
The Wasps routed the Panthers, 104-7, in the men's meet and bested the Panthers, 109-69, in the women's meet.
Emory & Henry won each of the first six event contested.
For Ferrum's women's squad, Katie Shoaf won the 50 freestyle and placed second in the 100 butterfly.
Emilie Fairman won the 200 breaststroke and came in second in the 100 freestyle; Hunter Tharpe scored second-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke; Caroline Saalweachter claimed third in the 200 freestyle; and Elina Baltins took fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
Also, Shoaf, Fairman and Tharpe swam legs for the Panthers' 200 medley relay team, which finished second.
For Ferrum's men's team, Dominick Philpott placed second in the 50 freestyle.
"We were excited to be competing against other schools again. Our team came out ready to swim and it showed,'' Ferrum head coach Margaret Bisnett said.
"Emory & Henry is a fast team and we were glad to open our season against some talented competition,'' Bisnett said.
Next for the Panthers are Greensboro (N.C.) College and William Peace (N.C.) University Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Greensboro YMCA.
SMLCA boys maintains unblemished mark
MONETA - Mason Neighbors netted more than half of his team's points Monday night in leading Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) to a 48-43 boys varsity basketball triumph over Timberlake Christian at home.
The Ospreys' victory is their ninth in a row dating to last season, which ended with a third-place finish in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state tournament.
The winning streak started with a victory over Timberlake in the third-place game of the state tournament.
Neighbors, a senior tallied 27 points for SMLCA (8-0, 6-0 in league play) on a 9 of 16 shooting performance. He completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.
The Ospreys led by 11 points, 17-6, after the first quarter, but the Tornadoes rallied on the strength of an 18-5 second-stanza surge to erase that deficit and move in front 24-22 at intermission.
SMLCA tied the count at 35 after taking the third period, 13-11.
The Ospreys broke the stalemate by winning the final frame, 13-8.
Cole Webster, a junior, finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block for the Ospreys. Webster was 5 of 12 from the field.
As a team, the Ospreys converted 46% (18 of 39) of their shots; they were 3 of 7 (43%) from the 3-point arc and 9 of 19 (47%) from the free-throw line.
Also scoring for SMLCA were seniors Sam Smith and Caleb Colomba each with four.
Smith pulled down a team-best 13 rebounds.
SMLCA returns to action Thursday at home against reigning VACA state champion Regents of Charlottesville. Tip off is 5 p.m.
TIP-INS: The Ospreys returned to action last week after a hiatus that lasted more than a month with four games in five days.
SMLCA bested Roanoke Valley Christian, 44-39, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, 58-21, Westover Christian Academy-Danville, 51-47, and Southwest Virginia Academy, 76-68 in overtime.
In the win over Westover, Cole Webster scored 22 points and Sam Smith recorded a double-double: 15 points, 17 rebounds.
In the overtime win over Southwest Virginia Academy (formerly Southwest Virginia Home School, Webster, Smith and Mason Neighbors combined for 72 points.
Webster paced the Ospreys with a game-best 33 points, while Smith tallied 26 and Neighbors scored 13.
Five players accounted for Southwest Virginia Academy, three of whom combined for 52 points.
The count was even at 63 at the end of regulation play.
The Ospreys won the four-minute overtime period 13-5.
Smith and Neighbors completed double-doubles with 12 and 13 rebounds.
Vaughn joins Panthers men's soccer staff
FERRUM - Brock Vaughn has joined Ferrum College's men's soccer coaching staff as an assistant coach.
Vaughn has a wealth of coaching experience at the club level in the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area, college athletic officials said in a release confirming his hiring.
Also, Vaughn spent two seasons coaching at Fox Creek (S.C.) High School.
Vaughn, who started in his new position last week (Monday, Jan. 18) will assist first-year Panthers head coach Felix Vu.
"We are extremely grateful and excited for Brock to join our staff. We believe he has the right personality to move this program in the right direction,'' Vu said.
Vaughn attained his bachelor's in sports management from Central Methodist (Mo.) University in 2020.
In that same year, Vaughn worked as an intern with the University of South Carolina-Beaufort. The internship enabled him to help with planning trips for matches and conducting practice.
Ferrum opens its 2021 season Sunday, Feb. 21 in Ashland against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Randolph-Macon College.
The Panthers' home opener is Sunday, Feb. 28 against league rival Shenandoah University.
Ferrum's other home matches are against Eastern Mennonite University, Hampden-Sydney College and Guilford (N.C.) College.
The Panthers play Roanoke College, Bridgewater College and Virginia Wesleyan University on the road.
The program needs three victories to reach the 175-win mark.
Ferrum has compete in NCAA Division III intercollegiate men's soccer since 1988.
Vu is the program's 10th head coach.