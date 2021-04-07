Eagles complete regular-season with win at home

Rounding out the top 10 are Peyton Spangler (Northside) in fifth, Jake Koffman (Lord Botetourt) in eighth, Nick Crawford (Northside) in ninth and Owen Simmons (Staunton River) in 10th.

Blue Ridge cross country ends ThursdayROANOKE—Blue Ridge District boys and girls cross country teams will race in competition against one another one last time before regional races commence Thursday at Northside.

Race time is 5 p.m.

Franklin County junior Addie Shorter and sophomore Nathan Atchue seek their third individual wins this season.

Blue Ridge District teams have not faced off since a March 22 meet at William Byrd in Vinton.

Lord Botetourt won the girls race, 37-49, over William Byrd with Northside (60) and FCHS (75) placing third and fourth.

The Cavaliers defeated the Eagles, 30-46, in the boys race with Northside (52) and William Byrd (99) claiming third and fourth.

Staunton River had runners in both the girls and boys races, but the Golden Eagles did not have enough competitors (4) to comprise a scoring team.