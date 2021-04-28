Eagles conquer Cavaliers at home

SONTAG — Franklin County kept its unblemished record intact Monday with a 6-3 girls tennis triumph over Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.
Best of three sets were contested in singles, eight-game pro sets were staged in doubles.
Winning for the Eagles (3-0) in singles were McKinleigh Williams (6-1, 6-2), Jocelyn Routt (6-1, 7-5), Payton Jones (6-0, 6-0), Elizabeth Montgomery (6-1, 6-2) and Eve Plaster (5-7, 6-4, 10-8)
FCHS’s Nos. 1-5 players comprise the quintet.
Routt and Jones claimed the Eagles’ lone doubles win at position No. 2, 8-0.
FCHS travels to Roanoke today for its next match against William Fleming. The contest begins at 4:30 p.m.
FCHS boys defeat Lord BotetourtFERRUM — Ferrum College topped Blue Ridge District foe Lord Botetourt, 6-3, in a boys tennis match Monday to stay unbeaten.
The match was played at Ferrum College’s Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts, but Lord Botetourt was the designated home team.
FCHS (3-0) claimed victories in 4 of 6 singles matched and 2 of 3 doubles events.
The Eagles entertain Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming today at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts. Match time is 4:30 p.m.
Eagles shut out NorthsideSONTAG — Franklin County won three singles matches by shutout and didn’t lose a game in doubles Thursday in a 9-0 Blue Ridge District girls tennis sweep of Northside at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.
Eight-game pro sets were played in all matches.
Winning in singles for the Eagles (2-0) were McKinleigh Williams (8-0), Jocelyn Routt (8-0), Payton Jones (8-1), Elizabeth Montgomery (8-4), Eve Plaster (8-0) and Madison Cox (8-1).
Winning in doubles were the teams of Williams and Montgomery (8-0), Routt and Jones (8-0) and Plaster and Cox (8-0).
Lily Call won an exhibition singles match, 8-2.
Eagles improve to 2-0, blank NorthsideROANOKE — Franklin County claimed sweeps in singles and doubles play Thursday in a 7-0 Blue Ridge District boys tennis triumph over Northside.
Eight-game pro sets were played in all matches.
Winning in singles for FCHS (2-0) were Hayden Tyree (8-3), Stone Gibbs (8-3), Bram David ((8-2), Dakota Treadway (8-3) and Charlie Comer (8-6).
Winning in doubles were the duos Tyree and Gibbs (8-2) and Treadway and David (8-2).