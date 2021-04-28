Eagles conquer Cavaliers at home

SONTAG — Franklin County kept its unblemished record intact Monday with a 6-3 girls tennis triumph over Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

Best of three sets were contested in singles, eight-game pro sets were staged in doubles.

Winning for the Eagles (3-0) in singles were McKinleigh Williams (6-1, 6-2), Jocelyn Routt (6-1, 7-5), Payton Jones (6-0, 6-0), Elizabeth Montgomery (6-1, 6-2) and Eve Plaster (5-7, 6-4, 10-8)

FCHS’s Nos. 1-5 players comprise the quintet.

Routt and Jones claimed the Eagles’ lone doubles win at position No. 2, 8-0.

FCHS travels to Roanoke today for its next match against William Fleming. The contest begins at 4:30 p.m.

FCHS boys defeat Lord BotetourtFERRUM — Ferrum College topped Blue Ridge District foe Lord Botetourt, 6-3, in a boys tennis match Monday to stay unbeaten.

The match was played at Ferrum College’s Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts, but Lord Botetourt was the designated home team.

FCHS (3-0) claimed victories in 4 of 6 singles matched and 2 of 3 doubles events.