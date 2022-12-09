Eagles conquer Warriors by 21, 57-36

RIDGEWAY—Kenzie Board netted a game-best 22 points Wednesday night to lead Franklin County to a 57-36 non-district girls varsity basketball win over Magna Vista.

Board scored all of her points in the second, third and fourth quarters. She made eight field goals, including two 3-pointers, and missed her only attempt from the free throw line.

The Eagles converted 25 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and were 3 of 6 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Franklin County trailed 9-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles won the second stanza, 21-5, to double the score, 28-14, at intermission.

After three quarters, the count was 42-25 in the Eagles’ favor.

The Eagles won the final frame 15-11 to secure the victory.

Maddie Corn finished with 10 points and five other players scored.

“When this group comes together we are very competitive. As a staff we keep stressing consistency; bringing and giving everything you got. It’s a fun group to coach,’’ Franklin County head coach Le’Bryan Patterson said.

“I told them to enjoy this win and get ready for the next (game).’’

Magna Vista made 14 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers and was 5 of 12 (41.7%) from the free-throw line.

Eight players scored for Magna Vista, two of whom were in double figures with 11 and 10 points.

“Magna Vista is a team that is never out of the game, they play hard and will give you everything they got,’’ Patterson said.

“We played another solid game defensively. We started slower than we’d hoped too, but by the second quarter we turned up our defense and controlled the tempo from there.

I always use a letter on the coaching board to let our girls know what we expect each game, and tonight our letter was “T”. We talked about tempo controlling the game on both ends of the floor, forcing turnovers, getting out into transition, talking on defense, trusting each other, and staying together,’’ Patterson said

“I believe tonight we did that and defeated a solid program.’’

Franklin County plays at Patrick Henry today 7 p.m. and Martinsville Saturday at Roanoke College at 2:45 p.m. in the Roy Stanley Classic.