Eagles defeat SMLCA in baseball scrimmage
Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s baseball team scored all of its runs in three innings of play Monday for a 16-4 triumph over Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) middle school squad in a scrimmage game at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
Three multiple-run rallies produced the victory for the Eagles, who collected only four hits, but benefited from five Ospreys’ errors, while committing three defensive blunders.
BFMS led 4-0 after one inning, 4-2 after three stanzas and 4-3 after 3 1/3 frames before manufacturing five runs in the bottom of the fourth and seven runs in the last of the fifth.
In the fifth, Brennan Young, Wesley Hill, Elan Catoe, Tucker Hall and Hunter Osgood drove in runs for the Eagles.
Hill, Catoe, Hall and Julian Talmadge each collected a hit for BFMS.
Ethan Roberts started on the mound for BFMS and tossed one inning of no-hit, shut-out baseball.
BFMS employed Dom Myers, Cayden Montgomery, Seth Young and Chase Smith in relief.
Robert Robertson was charged with the loss for SMLCA. He permitted one hit and four runs, while striking out one in three innings of work.
Also, Robertson was 2 of 2 at the plate.
SMLCA, which finished the game with five hits, generated two runs in the top of the second inning and one each in the top of the fourth and the top of the fifth.
The contest was stopped after five innings because of the run rule.
BFMS’s 2021 season opener is today against North Cross at 5 p.m. at Naff Field.
Thursday, the Eagles open Roanoke Valley Middle School District play in Vinton against William Byrd Middle School. First pitch is 5 p.m.
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN MIDDLE SCHOOL
2021 BASEBALL SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT
4-21 North Cross
4-22 @William Byrd*
4-26 @Glenvar*%5E
4-28 @North Cross
4-29 Cave Spring*
5-3 @Northside*%5E%5E
5-6 @Hidden Valley*
5-12 Read Mountain*
5-13 @Andrew Lewis*%5E%5E%5E
5-17 William Byrd*
5-20 Glenvar*
All home games are played at W.W. Naff Jr. Field
All games start at 5 p.m.
*Roanoke Valley Middle School District game
%5E@Green Hill Park, Salem
%5E%5E@Walrond Park, Roanoke
%5E%5E@Kiwanis Field, Salem
Benefit softball games are FridayFranklin County’s softball program is staging a softball tripleheader Friday in honor of Matt Foutz and his family.
Foutz is receiving treatments for cancer in Houston, Texas.
Foutz is a former head football coach at the Chatham and Martinsville high schools and a former assistant football coach at FCHS. He teaches physical education and strength and conditioning at the high school.
All proceeds from the event benefit Foutz and his family.
Games are scheduled for 5 p.m. (Team 1 vs. Team 2), 6:30 p.m. (Team 1 vs. Team 3) and 8 p.m. (Team 2 vs Team 3). at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.
Games are six innings or 90 minutes.
There is no gate fee or concessions.
Players will be taking donations and selling raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets.
Also, t-shirts will be sold for $20.
Tennis teams open seasons todaySONTAG—Franklin County’s boys and girls varsity tennis teams open their 2021 seasons today with matches against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.
The boys’ match begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts in Sontag, while the girls’ match is set for a 4:30 p.m. start at Staunton River High School in Moneta.
BFMS to stage track meets todayBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s boys and girls outdoor track and field teams are staging tri-meets today at Franklin County High School’s Bruce M. Kent Track Field.
William Byrd Middle School and Christian Heritage Academy are competing against the Eagles.
The meets begin at 4:45 p.m.
Chug for the Jug takes starter’s gun Saturday
The Chug for the Jug 5K returns to the local racing calendar Saturday, April 24.
Sponsored and staged by the Crooked Road Running Club, the 3.1-mile race takes the starter’s gun at 8 a.m. at Franklin County High School’s Perdue Lane parking lot.
Proceeds from the race benefit the cross country and track and field programs at FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
Cost is $25, $20 for ages 18 and younger.
Registration ends Friday, April 23 at 11 p.m.
Awards will be presented to the top three male, female and masters (40 and older) winners and to the top three male and female age group finishers.
The first 100 runners to register will receive a race t-shirt.
The last time the race was contested in 2018, Nate Michener and Leigh Lester claimed top laurels in the men’s overall and women’s overall divisions.
The race was established in 2006.
For information, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.
Annual tournament is set for May 1
HUDDLESTON—Franklin County High School’s Career and Technical Education Department is hosting and staging its annual Captain’s Choice golf tournament Saturday, May 1 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club on Smith Mountain Lake.
Tee time is 1 p.m.
Proceeds will help support all career and technical education programs at FCHS.
Cost is $240 per four-player team and includes lunch, entry fee, 18 holes of golf with use of a cart, one red tee and one mulligan per team member.
Prizes will be awarded for 1st through 5th place: 1st—$500, 2nd—$300, 3rd—$200, 4th and 5th—local green fees.
All players who compete will receive a goody bag with a gift certificate from a local restaurant or business.
Also purchased 50/50 tickets enable players to win many other prizes, such as a Legacy (PineHurst) passes, a Golf Dart board, a small picnic table, SkillsUSA backpack, concert tickets and more.
There will be closest to the pin contests on all par 3 holes, including a hole-in-one contest worth $800 as well as long drive contests.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100.
Contact Robbie Dooley (540-483-0221), Ken Kilinski (540-483-0221), Doug Conklin (540-420-8172) or Gerald “Peanut” Hall (540-493-3276) to enter a team or sponsor a hole.
FCHS sideline cheerleading tryouts are set
Tryouts to select the freshman, junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading squads and mascots for the 2021-2022 academic year at Franklin County High School are scheduled for Monday through Thursday, May 3-6.
Tryouts will take place in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Any student, male or female, who is enrolled at FCHS for the 2021-2022 school year is eligible to try out.
Each candidate must have a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2020 to try out. This includes rising freshman who are eighth graders at Benjamin Franklin Middle School this year.
A form confirming the physical must be on file with the high school’s athletic department.
Cheerleader candidates will be taught a cheer and dance for the tryouts.
Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or perform gymnastics to try out.
Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.
Mascot candidates will be asked to dance in costume to music.
Open conditioning for those interested in trying out is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, April 27-28 in Roy M. Law Gymnasium.
Candidates must have a physical to participate in these workouts.
Those interested are asked to obtain an informational packet from head coach Marsha Lopez in Tech B., Sandy Coblentz in the athletic department or in the Harold Ramsey or Law building offices.
BFMS sideline cheerleading tryouts are set
Tryouts to select Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s sideline cheerleading squad for the 2021-2022 academic year are scheduled for Monday through Thursday, May 10-13, at BFMS.
Any student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2021-2022 school year is eligible to try out.
Each candidate must have a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2020 to try out, and a form confirming the physical must be on file with the athletic department at Franklin County High School.
Cheerleader candidates will be taught a cheer and dance for the tryouts.
Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or perform gymnastics to try out.
Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.
Those interested are asked to obtain an informational packet from Jessica Slough at BFMS, cheerleading coach Kelci Hall or from the office at the Gereau Center.
