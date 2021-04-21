Eagles defeat SMLCA in baseball scrimmage

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s baseball team scored all of its runs in three innings of play Monday for a 16-4 triumph over Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) middle school squad in a scrimmage game at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

Three multiple-run rallies produced the victory for the Eagles, who collected only four hits, but benefited from five Ospreys’ errors, while committing three defensive blunders.

BFMS led 4-0 after one inning, 4-2 after three stanzas and 4-3 after 3 1/3 frames before manufacturing five runs in the bottom of the fourth and seven runs in the last of the fifth.

In the fifth, Brennan Young, Wesley Hill, Elan Catoe, Tucker Hall and Hunter Osgood drove in runs for the Eagles.

Hill, Catoe, Hall and Julian Talmadge each collected a hit for BFMS.

Ethan Roberts started on the mound for BFMS and tossed one inning of no-hit, shut-out baseball.

BFMS employed Dom Myers, Cayden Montgomery, Seth Young and Chase Smith in relief.

Robert Robertson was charged with the loss for SMLCA. He permitted one hit and four runs, while striking out one in three innings of work.