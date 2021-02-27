Eagles defeat Vikings in opener

Franklin County senior tailback Jayron Smith (No. 10), who rushed for a game-best 102 yards, tries to break free from the pursuit of multiple Northside defenders during the second half of Thursday night's 28-14 Eagles' season-opening win over the Vikings at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The Eagles (1-0) return tom action Friday against William Byrd. Kickoff in Vinton is 7 p.m. For story and more photos from Thursday's win, return to this website (www.thefranklinnewspost.com) later or read about it in Wednesday's printed edition of The Franklin News-Post.