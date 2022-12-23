 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eagles dominate Comets in second half, win by 32

Franklin County dominated second-half play, outscoring Halifax County, 32-6,  for a 51-19 non-district girls varsity basketball win Tuesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (6-3) led 8-4 after the first quarter and 19-13 at intermission after taking the second stanza, 11-9.

A 24-3 third-period surge by the Eagles pushed the spread to 27 points, 43-16.

Franklin County won the final frame, 8-3.

Nine players scored for Franklin County, three of whom were in double figures.

The Eagles swished four 3-point field goals.

Franklin County, which returns to action in early January, completed the 2022 portion of its season with the victory.

TIP-INS:  Franklin County stopped a two-game losing streak with Tuesday's triumph.

Prior to the win, the Eagles lost to Thomas Dale, 53-29, and Glen Allen, 60-31.

TIP-INS II: Franklin County won the junior varsity contest that opened Tuesday's doubleheader.

