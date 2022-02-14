Eagles dominate second and third-period play in victory

Franklin County outscored William Byrd 28-7 in the second and third quarters Friday night en route to a 16-point, 41-25 Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball victory over William Byrd at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (6-14, 3-7 in the Blue Ridge) avenged an earlier-season, five-point loss to the Terriers (9-13, 3-7 in the Blue Ridge) and stopped a three-game losing streak with the victory.

With the win, the Eagles have earned a berth in the Blue Ridge District tournament based on approved district tiebreaker criteria, while the Terriers season ends with the setback

Kenzie Board, a freshman, led FCHS with a game-best 19 points. She was the Eagles' lone double-figure scorer.

FCHS broke a first-quarter deadlock at 5 by capturing the second stanza 16-3 to make the count 21-8 at intermission.

The Eagles enhanced their lead by winning the third period 12-4.

Trailing 33-12 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Terriers won the final frame 13-8.

Emilie McCaskill, who finished with a team-best 10 points for William Byrd, netted her 1,00th career point in the opening quarter when she swished a 3-pointer, one of two made by the Terriers.

Four other players scored for William Byrd, none of whom were in double figures.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Kameron Copeland with seven points, Maddie Caron with six, Carmen Taylor with three, Taylor Lester and L'Oreal Board each with two and Kaniah Copeland and Chelsey Harris each with one.

Jayvees claim eighth win in finale

Franklin County's girls' junior varsity basketball team bested William Byrd, 28-23, in a Blue Ridge District match-up Friday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in the 2022 season finale for both clubs.

The Eagles (8-9, 5-5 in the Blue Ridge District) claimed their eighth win of the season, their fourth in a row and squared their league mark.