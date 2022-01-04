Eagles doubleheader is postponed. rescheduled for February

MONETA - Franklin County’s Blue Ridge District varsity/junior varsity girls basketball doubleheader against Staunton River, scheduled for Monday, was postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7.

The Golden Eagles are coached by Ferrum College alumna and former standout player Kim (English) Jones, who recently claimed her 200th career coaching win.

Staunton River is 8-0 after capturing the championship of the Knights Winter Classic with a 62-41 triumph over Floyd County in then title game.

FCHS head coach LeBryan Patterson is Ferrum alumnus too.

Earlier, Patterson faced Ferrum alumnus Eugene “Blue’’ Cook, who in his first season as Patrick Henry’s head coach.

FCHS plays Magna Vista Thursday and travels to Lynchburg to face Brookville Saturday in a pair of non-district doubleheaders to conclude the week.

Tip times are 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

FCHS, BFMS wrestlers host matches

Franklin County’s wrestling team returns to the mat for the first time since closing out 2021by placing seventh in the Big Orange Classic when the Eagles host James River-Buchanan in a non-district dual match Wednesday.

Match time is 6 p.m. at Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Weigh-ins are 5 p.m.

The Eagles are honoring their seniors as part of their final home dual of the season.

At Benjamin Franklin Middle, the Eagles host Cave Spring Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District match at 5:30n p.m.

Boys basketball doubleheader is Saturday

Franklin County’s varsity/junior varsity boys basketball doubleheader against Magna Vista, scheduled for Thursday has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday.

Tip times are noon and 1:30 p.m. at Magna Vista.

Smith Mountain Lake Open is Saturday

MONETA - The 2022 Smith Mountain Lake Open wrestling tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 at Staunton River High School.

Action on five mats begins at 10 a.m.

Weigh-ins are from 7:30 a.m to 8:30 a.m.

Bouts consist of three, one-minute periods.

All weight classes are round robin.

Medals will be awarded to the top three place winners in each weight class.

Pre-registration is required; it must be filed by Friday at 6 p.m. at https://wwwtrackwrestling.com/registration/TW Register.isp?tournamentsGroupid=199996132 .

Walk-in competitors are not allowed.

USA Wrestling membership is required - it can be obtained at wwwusawmembership.com .

Entry fee of $25 is payable at the registration site. To compete in two brackets, wrestlers must make two entries on registration.

Divisions are grades K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 for boys and girls.

Girls can have a second bracket in the boys division for free.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

For information, call Jason Ayers, (540) 520-5361.

SMART Modified Tour returns to Franklin County Speedway in April

The Southern Modified Auto Racing Tour (SMART) has announced a 12-race schedule for the 2022 schedule, one in which the series will stage races on 11 tracks in three states.

The tour returns to Franklin County Speedway (FCS), Sunday, April 10 for the running of the Kenny Minter Memorial.

Also the tour has races schedule at South Boston Speedway (April 2), Dominion Raceway (September 17) and Motor Mile Speedway (October 1).

Burt Myers bested John Smith in a tight battle between the two veterans for last season’s series championship.

Smith captured the checkered flag at FCS.

Besides Virginia, the tour has races scheduled at tracks in South Carolina (Florence Motor Speedway) and North Carolina (Southern National Motorsports Park, Caraway Speedway, Orange County Speedway, Tri-County Speedway, Hickory Motor Speedway and Carteret County Speedway).