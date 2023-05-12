Franklin County’s varsity softball team lost back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday, falling in non-league play to Blacksburg, 3-2, and to Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt, 8-5.

The Eagles (14-5, 8-1 in the Blue Ridge District) had crafted a 12-game winning streak prior to the consecutive setbacks.

Franklin County is 5-1 in one-run games this season.

Franklin County finishes regular-season play today (Friday, May 12) against league foe Northside.

First pitch is 5:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

JV softball seeks perfect season: ROANOKE—Franklin County’s junior varsity softball team seeks a perfect season today (Friday, May 12) when the Eagles take on Blue Ridge District foe Northside.

First pitch is 5 p.m.

The Eagles (18-0, 7-0 Blue Ridge District) shut out league rival Lord Botetourt, 13-0, in their penultimate 2023 contest Tuesday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

Franklin County bested Northside, 13-1, earlier this season.

The Eagles are 9-0 in road games this season.

Franklin County enters today’s contest with eight shutouts to its credit, including three in a row.

Only twice this season has Franklin County surrendered 10 or more runs in a game.

Overall, the Eagles have yielded 40 runs, an average of 2.2 runs-per-game.

Franklin County’s closest games this season are a pair of two-run, road triumphs over Blacksburg (13-11) and Halifax County (5-3).

Girls soccer is defeated 4-0: DALEVILLE—Franklin County’s girls varsity soccer team fell 4-0 in Blue Ridge District play Tuesday to Lord Botetourt.

The Eagles complete regular-season play today at Northside.

Match time at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field is 7 p.m.

The Eagles, who have been shut out 10 times this season, are 3-12, 3-6 in the Blue Ridge District.

Jayvee girls are blanked by Cavaliers: Lord Botetourt bested Franklin County’s girls JV soccer team 2-0 Tuesday.

“It was a tough game against a good team,” said Dave Campbell, head coach. “We didn’t have our best game, and they had a very good one. We needed to be near perfect to beat them. We had amazing effort; we just fell short.”

Eagles goalkeeper Tempi Thornhill recorded 14 saves.

The loss puts the Eagles at 6-5-2 for the season, 5-3 in the district with district opponent Northside the only remaining game on the schedule.

Boys tennis falls to William Fleming: ROANOKE—William Fleming defeated Franklin County, 8-1, in a Blue Ridge District boys tennis match Tuesday.

The Colonels’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles (0-13, 0-8 Blue Ridge District).

Franklin County has been shut out (9-0) nine times this season and has managed to win one game in four of its matches.

The Eagles did not win a game until their eighth match of the season.

Girls tennis tops William Fleming: SONTAG—Franklin County’s girls varsity tennis team bested William Fleming 8-1 in a Blue Ridge District match Tuesday at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

The Eagles’ triumph is their second over the Colonels this season.

On Monday, Franklin County edged Northside, 5-4, in a league encounter played at home.

Franklin County takes a two-match winning streak into its league match today against William Byrd.

Match time in Vinton is 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles are 5-9, 3-5 in the Blue Ridge District.

Varsity baseball wins third in a row: DALEVILLE—Franklin County’s varsity baseball team edged Lord Botetourt, 3-2, in a Blue Ridge District contest.

The Eagles (8-8-1, 7-1 Blue Ridge District) won their third straight game and conquered the Cavaliers for the second time this season.

Franklin County concludes regular- season play today at Northside.

Game time is 5 p.m.

The Eagles seek to avenge their lone league loss of the season.

JV baseball falls by one run: DALEVILLE—Franklin County suffered a one-run, 9-8 loss to Blue Ridge District foe Lord Botetourt Tuesday.

The Eagles, who lost to the Cavaliers for the second time this season, are 4-11, 1-5 in the Blue Ridge District.

Franklin County is 0-3 in one-run games.

The Eagles finish their 2023 campaign today against Northside.

First pitch at W.W. Naff Jr. Field is 5 p.m.

Jayvees tie Lord Botetourt: Franklin County’s boys junior varsity soccer team tied Lord Botetourt, 1-1, in a Blue Ridge District match Tuesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles are 2-10-2, 2-4-2 in the Blue Ridge District.

Franklin County finishes its 2023 season today at home against Northside.