Eagles drop fourth in a row, fall at William Fleming by 16

ROANOKE—William Fleming jumped out to a 15-point, first-quarter lead and held Franklin County to 13 first-half points in a 59-43 boys varsity basketball triumph Tuesday at home.

William Fleming’s victory is its second this season over the Eagles, a Blue Ridge District rival.

The Colonels (3-1, 2-0 in the Blue Ridge District) led 20-5 after the opening quarter and pushed the spread to 18 points, 31-13, at intermission after taking the second stanza 11-8.

The Eagles (2-5, 0-4 in the Blue Ridge District), who suffered their fourth straight loss, claimed the third period, 17-15, to make the count 46-30.

Each team tallied 13 points in the closing, eight-minute frame.

Elijah Mitchell netted a game-best 19 points for the Colonels, while C.J. Goode totaled 16 and Malachi Jackson scored 14.

Two other players accounted for 10 William Fleming points.

Jackson swished four of the Colonels’ eight 3-point field goals, while Goode and Mitchell each hit two.

Eli Foutz paced the Eagles with 11 points and Josh Luckett finished with 10.