Eagles earn top finishes in home 'Polar Bear' meet

Franklin County's boys and girls indoor track and field teams claimed numerous first-place finishes in a "Polar Bear'' meet the Eagles hosted last week at Bruce M. Kent Track Field.

A "Polar Bear'' meet is one that is staged outdoors during the indoor track and field campaign.

There were remnants from a recent winter snow that had blanketed Franklin County.

The Eagles won the boys' meet with 50 points, followed by Patrick Henry with 18 and Salem with six.

The Patriots were victorious in the girls' meet with 42 points, followed by FCHS with 34 and Salem with nine.

Nathan Atchue was a double winner for FCHS's boys' team - he captured top accolades in the 1,600-meter run in 4:44.62 and the 3,200-meter run in 10:20.59.

Atchue bested Edward Williams, the Patriots' top boys distance runner, to win both events.

Also claiming triumphs for the boys team were Roman Ciulla (1,000-meter run, 3:11.16); Jamerise Holland (300-meter dash, 39.48 seconds); and Bryson Chrisman (shot put, 43.05 feet).

Kylie Cooper was a double winner for FCHS's girls' squad - she earned top laurels in the 1,000-meter run (3:11.83) and the 1,600-meter run (5:05.94).