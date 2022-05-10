Eagles edge Bruins for 14th win of season

BLACKSBURG - Franklin County's varsity baseball team raised its winning streak to eight games Monday with a 2-1 non-district victory over Blacksburg.

The Eagles (14-4), the reigning Blue Ridge District champions who have three regular-season games remaining, bested the Bruins for the second time this season.

FCHS is 3-1 in one-run games this season.

Following Tuesday's league contest at home against Lord Botetourt, FCHS finishes regular-season play with games against Blue Ridge foes Northside (Friday, 5 p.m., home) and William Byrd (Monday, 6:30 p.m. away).

Ferrum sprinters receive honors

FOREST - Ferrum College freshmen men's outdoor track and field campaigners Jaden Clark and Michael Hamm have earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) accolades for the 2022 season.

Clark made the second team in the 200-meter dash, posting a time of 21.82 seconds, and Hamm is a third-team honoree in the 200-meter dash, posting a time of 21.87 seconds.

William Fleming edges Eagles twice

William Fleming's boys varsity soccer team scored back-to-back, 2-1 victories over Blue Ridge District rival Franklin County.

The Eagles (3-8-1, 3-3-1 Blue Ridge District) are 1-4 in one-goal matches this season.

FCHS entertains Patrick Henry in a non-district contest Thursday.

Match time at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m.

Girls soccer shuts out Colonels twice

Franklin County's girls varsity soccer team shut out Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming in consecutive league matches against the Colonels, 9-0 and 11-0.

The Eagles are 3-9-1, 2-5 in the Blue Ridge District.

Girls lacrosse wins a pair of matches

Franklin County's girls varsity lacrosse team has produced its first winning streak of the season following victories over Chatham Hall last week and Christiansburg Monday.

The Eagles (3-10) defeated Chatham Hall, 13-3, to stop a six-match losing streak, then bested Christiansburg for the second time this season, 9-4.

FCHS concludes its 2022 season Monday at home against E.C. Glass.

Match time at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis suffers first league loss

SONTAG - Staunton River shut out Franklin County, 9-0, in a Blue Ridge District girls tennis match.

The Eagles' loss is their first in league play.

The Eagles are 4-7, 4-1 in the Blue Ridge District.

Boys tennis downs Staunton River

MONETA - Franklin County's boys tennis team bested Staunton River, 7-2, in a Blue Ridge District contest.

The triumph gives the Eagles a sweep of the regular-season series.

FCHS is 3-8, 3-2 in the Blue Ridge District.

Girls jayvees down Lord Botetourt

Franklin County's girls junior varsity lacrosse team defeated Lord Botetourt, 11-2, Monday for its second win of the season.

The Eagles (2-5) won their second consecutive match, tallying 17 goals in the two victories after scoring five goals in their first five matches.

FCHS concludes its 2022 campaign Wednesday at Blacksburg.

Match time is 5:30 p.m.