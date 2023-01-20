Eagles edge Cavaliers by 4 in overtime

DALEVILLE—Franklin County’s girls varsity basketball team defeated Lord Botetourt in overtime, 48-44 Tuesday in a Blue Ridge District contest.

“This was a great team win against a solid program; it was a collective effort by our ladies,’’ Eagles head coach LeBryan Patterson said.

The score was even at 39 at the end of regulation play.

The Eagles won the four-minute extra stanza, 9-5.

“Our defense is stead improving. We are talking more and holding each other accountable,’’ Patterson said.

The Eagles scored 14 points in the first quarter, eight in the second stanza, six in the third period and 11 in the fourth frame.

The Cavaliers countered with 14 points in the first quarter, eight in the second, seven in the third and 10 in the fourth.

Six players scored for Lord Botetourt, one of whom finished with a game-best 28 points.

The Cavaliers made 17 field goals, two of which were 3 pointers and were 8 of 15 (53.3%) from the free-throw line.

“We still have a few things to improve upon, but this young group is getting better. We penetrated gaps, we moved the ball well, we got shots in rhythm and shot the ball well,’’ Patterson said.

“We have been working on improving our free-throw (shooting) percentage and Kaniah (Copeland) and Kenzie (Board) hit some big free throws down the stretch.

“I told the ladies at the end of regulation, ‘We’ve been here before and because we have, we are made for this monent.’ “As a coach, you can see that look—the one that says we won’t go down without a fight,’’ Patterson said.

“I’m proud of this group. This was a big win on the road.’’

Board led the Eagles with 14 points and Maddie Corn added 13 points.

Five other players , none of whom were in double figures, combined for 21 points.

The Eagles made 13 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 13 of 20 (65%) from the free-throw line.

Franklin County returns to action today (Friday, Jan. 20) against Northside.

The Blue Ridge District game tips off at 7 p.m. in Roanoke.

Franklin County (9-7, 3-1 Blue Ridge District) brings a two-game winning streak into the contest.

TIP-INS: Lord Botetourt won the junior varsity contest, 29-26.

The Eagles, who saw a three-game winning streak end with the setback, are 8-5 (3-1 in the Blue Ridge District).

Franklin County returns to action today (Friday, Jan. 20) against Northside.

The Blue Ridge District game tips off at 5:30 p.m. in Roanoke.