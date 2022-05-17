 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagles edge Terriers, 4-3

  •

Franklin County's boys soccer team netted a pair of post-regulation goals and edged William Byrd, 4-3, in a Blue Ridge District contest. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (4-10-2, 4-4-2 Blue Ridge District) won its second straight match

Earlier this season, the two rivals played to a scoreless stalemate, and at halftime of Monday's match the count was 0-0.

The score was even at 2 at the end of regulation play.

In the first, five-minute mandatory overtime stanza, Eduardo Garcia tallied the first varsity goal of his career and Ethan Oliver scored to to produce a 4-2 Eagles' lead.

William Byrd scored in the second, five-minute mandatory overtime period.

Jordan Hering gave Franklin County its first lead (1-0) 10 minutes into the second half.

The Terriers netted the tying and go-ahead goals before Cooper Stanford squared the count courtesy of a Herring assist.

Ryan Largen collected eight saves in goal.

PENALTY KICKS: Franklin County and Northside played to a 1-1 draw Friday in a Blue Ridge District match staged at Vikings Stadium/Jim Hickam Field.

