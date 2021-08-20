Eagles entertain Glass in Benefit Game

Fresh off victories over Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox County in a four-team jamboree over the weekend, Franklin County returns to the gridiron for one more tune-up game prior to its Aug. 27 season opener Friday against E.C. Glass.

Kickoff for the Benefit Game at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 6 p.m.

In a Benefit Game, revenue generated after expenses is split between the competing teams and the Virginia High School League (VHSL) with each receiving one-third.

These games must be approved in advance by the VHSL.

FCHS has hosted a Benefit Game in football since its inception.

In past years, the Eagles have faced Northside and Liberty-Bedford in these games, which are staged like regular-season contests.

FCHS and E.C. Glass last played during the 2019 season—the Hilltoppers were victorious in a match-up played at Dillon Stadium, 34-7.

In that game, Glass tallied 28 unanswered points in two quarters—14 each in the second and third stanzas.

Glass erased a 7-6 deficit with its scoring surge.