Eagles entertain Glass in Benefit Game

Fresh off victories over Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox County in a four-team jamboree over the weekend, Franklin County returns to the gridiron for one more tune-up game prior to its Aug. 27 season opener Friday against E.C. Glass.
Kickoff for the Benefit Game at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 6 p.m.
In a Benefit Game, revenue generated after expenses is split between the competing teams and the Virginia High School League (VHSL) with each receiving one-third.
These games must be approved in advance by the VHSL.
FCHS has hosted a Benefit Game in football since its inception.
In past years, the Eagles have faced Northside and Liberty-Bedford in these games, which are staged like regular-season contests.
FCHS and E.C. Glass last played during the 2019 season—the Hilltoppers were victorious in a match-up played at Dillon Stadium, 34-7.
In that game, Glass tallied 28 unanswered points in two quarters—14 each in the second and third stanzas.
Glass erased a 7-6 deficit with its scoring surge.
FCHS generated 206 yards of offense on 47 plays and collected 13 first downs, while yielding 330 yards of offense, 255 of which were via the rush, on 50 plays from scrimmage, 38 of which were running calls, and 16 first downs.
A 19-yard run by Ke’Shawn Wright, a junior on this year’s club, proved to be FCHS’s best rush of the contest.
Glass did fumble twice, but lost neither miscue, and was forced to punt four times.
Ten penalties were assessed: four to FCHS for 40 yards and six to Glass for 60 yards.
Glass has 16 wins in the series. FCHS did not win a game in the series until Billy Miles took over the reins of the Eagles’ program in 2000 and led it for six years.
Former head coach Chris Jones claimed his first victory as FCHS’s head coach against Glass in 2009 in a match-up played in Lynchburg.
FCHS opens regular-season play at home against Bassett and also plays Hidden Valley and Blue Ridge District foes William Byrd, Lord Botetourt and Northside at Dillon Stadium this season.
J.R. Edwards is in his seventh year in charge of the Eagles.
Counting a five-year tenure (2004-08) as Hidden Valley’s head coach, Edwards’ career record is 56-59. He has guided FCHS to three straight winning seasons and four consecutive postseason appearances.