HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Eagles entertain Magna Vista Wednesday

Franklin County boys varsity basketball coach Tom Hering

Franklin County's boys varsity basketball team takes on Magna Vista in a non-district contest Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

A junior varsity contest opens the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

The Eagles and the Warriors are former Piedmont District rivals.

FCHS defeated Magna Vista, 50-36, in early January on the Warriors' home floor.

After Wednesday's contest, the Eagles have remaining regular-season games against Northside (home, Friday, Feb. 4), Bassett (away, Wednesday, Feb. 9) and William Byrd (away, Friday, Feb. 11).

The Bassett game was scheduled to be played Saturday, but it was postponed because of inclement weather.

FCHS' girls varsity squad visits Magna Vista for a non-district game Wednesday and on Friday, the Eagles travel to Vinton to face league foe William Byrd.

The Eagles lost to Magna Vista at home last month, 60-56 in overtime.

On Monday, Feb. 7, FCHS visits Moneta for a district game against Staunton River.

The Eagles conclude regular-season play with home games against league rivals Northside (Wednesday, Feb. 9) and William Byrd (Friday, Feb. 11).

Saturday's non-district home game against Hidden Valley was postponed because of inclement weather and will not be rescheduled.

