 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Eagles even Blue Ridge mark, win by 17

  • Updated
  • 0
Eagles even Blue Ridge mark, win by 17

Franklin County's Rylan McGhee (No. 10) shoots over a Magna Vista defender during a recent non-district match-up between the Eagles and the Warriors in Ridgeway, won by FCHS.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

MONETA - Franklin County constructed a 16-point, first-half lead Friday en route to a 54-37 Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball triumph over Staunton River.

The Eagles (6-9, 3-3 Blue Ridge District) squared their league record with its second win this season over the Golden Eagles (0-14, 0-5 Blue Ridge District).

FCHS led 14-9 after the first quarter and pushed the spread to 16 points, 31-15, at intermission by capturing the second stanza, by 11 points, 17-6.

The Eagles won the third period, 16-11, to make the count 47-26.

The Golden Eagles took the final frame, 11-7.

FCHS swished seven 3-point field goals - three by Jordan Hering and two each by Rylan McGhee and Eli Foutz - to one for Staunton River by Jesse Brown.

The Golden Eagles have failed to break the 40-point mark in 11 of their 14 losses.

Lucas Overstreet led Staunton River with 11 points.

People are also reading…

Also scoring were  Azavion Childress with eight points, Jared Steele with seven, Parker Chewning with four, Brown with three and Bryce Shelton and Graham Gibson each with two.

McGhee and Foutz each netted 10 points to pace the Eagles.

Also scoring were Hering with nine points, Haven Mullins and Randy Clark each with seven, Ke'Shawn Wright with four, and David Kasey, Nasir Holland, Jahylen Lee each with two and Nyzaih McHeimer with one.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RETURNING TO THE MAT

RETURNING TO THE MAT

After placing second in last weekend's Roanoke City Middle School Championships, Benjamin Franklin Middle School competes in the Northside Inv…

Prep events are postponed

Prep events are postponed

Wednesday prep events involving Franklin County's boys varsity and junior varsity, girls varsity and junior varsity and wrestling and wrestlin…

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff