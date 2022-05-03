Eagles extend winning streak to four games

Franklin County’s varsity baseball team topped Staunton River, 15-5, in a Blue Ridge District contest Friday at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles, the reigning Blue Ridge District champions, have won a season-best four games in a row and six of their last seven.

FCHS is 10-3, 4-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

Eagles edge Cave Spring in non-league play

ROANOKE - Franklin County's varsity softball team edged Cave Spring Monday in a non-district match-up, 8-7.

With the win, the Eagles (7-9) avenge a 9-1 loss to the Knights at home from earlier this season and end a two-game losing streak.

The Eagles are 1-1 in one-run games this season.

FCHS travels to Vinton Friday for a Blue Ridge District contest against William Byrd.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Eagles fall to undefeated Staunton River

MONETA – Franklin County’s varsity softball team lost to Staunton River, 11-1, in a Blue Ridge District contest Friday.

The Eagles (2-4 Blue Ridge District), has lost seven of their last eight games.

Staunton River, which has defeated FCHS twice the season, is undefeated, 14-0, 5-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

Girls soccer squad drops two Blue Ridge matches

Franklin County’s girls varsity soccer team suffered Blue Ridge District losses to Northside and Staunton River.

The Eagles (1-8-1, 0-4 Blue Ridge District) fell to Northside, 9-1, and dropped a 2-1 decision to Staunton River.

FCHS has lost five matches in a row.

Boys soccer team splits league matches

Franklin County’s boys varsity soccer team split a pair of Blue Ridge District matches last week.

The Eagles, the reigning Blue Ridge District champions, lost to Northside, 2-1, and defeated Staunton River, 3-1.

Scoring for the Eagles were Jordan Hering, Lucas Williams and Jose Lazano.

Ethan Oliver assisted on Hering's tally.

Ryan Largen and Josh Bouknight saw action in goal for the Eagles.

FCHS (3-6-1, 3-1 Blue Ridge District) has won three of its last four matches and has scored 10 goals in those matches.

Girls tennis claims a pair of district wins

SONTAG – Franklin County’s girls tennis team claimed a pair of Blue Ridge District victories in back-to-back matches last week.

The Eagles (2-5, 2-0 in the Blue Ridge District) traveled to Moneta and edged Staunton River, 5-4, and hosted Lord Botetourt at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts and was victorious, 5-4.

FCHS stopped a five-match losing streak with its win over Staunton River.

The Eagles won twice as many matches (10) as they did in their previous five matches (5) in the two victories.

The Eagles have four matches scheduled this week , three of which they’ll face Blue Ridge District opposition.

Boys tennis splits Blue Ridge matches

FERRUM - Franklin County’s boys tennis team split a pair of Blue Ridge District matches last week.

The Eagles (1-6, 1-1 Blue Ridge District) defeated Staunton River, 6-3, at the Franklin County Recreation Park and lost to Lord Botetourt, 9-0, in a match played at Ferrum College’s Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

FCHS stopped a five-match losing streak with its win over Staunton River.

The Eagles won two more matches (6) than they did in their previous six (4).

The Eagles have four matches scheduled this week, three in which they face Blue Ridge District opposition.

Eagles boys lacrosse team suffers two setbacks

Franklin County’s boys varsity lacrosse team lost matches to Blacksburg and Rockbridge County last week.

The Eagles (2-6) fell to the Bruins, 11-4, after defeating them by a goal earlier this season, and Rockbridge County, 11-2.

FCHS has lost four matches in a row.

Girls varsity lacrosse team falls twice

Franklin County’s girls varsity lacrosse team lost to William Byrd and Rockbridge County in matches played last week.

The Eagles (0-9) fell to William Byrd, 16-4, and Rockbridge County, 22-1.