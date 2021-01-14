 Skip to main content
Eagles face GW-Danville in opener
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eagles face GW-Danville in opener

  • Updated
Franklin County's girls varsity basketball team opens its season tonight with a non-district match-up against George Washington-Danville of the Piedmont District.

Tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 6 p.m.

The standalone varsity contest was confirmed and added to FCHS's schedule Thursday.

FCHS and Danville are past rivals in the Western Valley and Piedmont districts and were non-district foes prior to their entrances into those leagues.

The two teams are playing for the first time since the 2018-19 season, FCHS's final one in the Piedmont District.

Also on Thursday, FCHS added a Saturday, Jan. 23 home doubleheader against Radford. Tip times are 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

