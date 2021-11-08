Eagles face region title rematch against Kellam

CHESAPEAKE - Franklin County's volleyball team has advanced to the Class 6 Region A finals for the second straight season following Saturday's 3-1 victory over Grassfield in the semifinals.
Set scores were 25-19, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19.
FCHS senior outside hitter Courtney Bryant netted a career-best 37 kills. She collected 18 digs and served four aces.
Also, Abigail Hodges distributed 36 assists and served four aces and Laken Adkins registered 10 digs.
FCHS (18-5) has won nine matches in a row and 14 of its last 15.
FCHS plays Floyd E. Kellam, a 3-0 semifinal-round winner of Thomas Dale Saturday, in Tuesday's championship match at 4 p.m.
The contest is a rematch of the spring 2021 Class 6 Region A finals won by Kellam on the Eagles' home floor.
Kellam followed its regional victory with a win in the state semifinals and a loss in the state championship match.
Both FCHS and Kellam earned Class 6 state tournament berth with their semifinal wins.
FCHS is playing for its sixth regional championship - the Eagles won back-to-back Group AAA Northwest Region titles in 1986 and 1987 and lost in regional championship matches in 2002, 2018 and spring 2021.
Class 6 state tournament play begins Saturday and Region A and Region B are matched in the quarterfinals.
The Region A champion entertains the Region B runner-up, while the Region B winner hosts the Region A runner-up
FCHS's state tournament appearance is its third in program history. In 2002, the Eagles lost to James Robinson and in 2018, they lost to Frank Cox. In the spring, only the region champion advanced to the state tournament.
In 1986 and 1987, a state champion was not crowned in Group AAA. At the time, only 28 Group AAA schools sanctioned volleyball and 24 of those schools were in the Northwest Region.