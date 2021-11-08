Eagles face region title rematch against Kellam

CHESAPEAKE - Franklin County's volleyball team has advanced to the Class 6 Region A finals for the second straight season following Saturday's 3-1 victory over Grassfield in the semifinals.

Set scores were 25-19, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19.

FCHS senior outside hitter Courtney Bryant netted a career-best 37 kills. She collected 18 digs and served four aces.

Also, Abigail Hodges distributed 36 assists and served four aces and Laken Adkins registered 10 digs.

FCHS (18-5) has won nine matches in a row and 14 of its last 15.

FCHS plays Floyd E. Kellam, a 3-0 semifinal-round winner of Thomas Dale Saturday, in Tuesday's championship match at 4 p.m.

The contest is a rematch of the spring 2021 Class 6 Region A finals won by Kellam on the Eagles' home floor.

Kellam followed its regional victory with a win in the state semifinals and a loss in the state championship match.

Both FCHS and Kellam earned Class 6 state tournament berth with their semifinal wins.