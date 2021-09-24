Eagles face undefeated Titans for homecoming

Players defined by the number 5 will be featured performers tonight as Franklin County plays its first home game since its season opener.

The Eagles (1-2), a week removed from tallying 48 points in their first victory of the fall campaign, face undefeated Hidden Valley (4-0) for homecoming at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Junior running back Jahylen Lee scored five touchdowns and rushed for 257 yards in last week’s 29-point triumph over Magna Vista, while Titans quarterback Sam Dragovich threw five TD passes in a 55-51 non-district shoot-out victory over Glenvar in a game that was not decided until the closing 1 1/2 minutes of play.

FCHS brings a two-game winning streak on homecoming into tonight’s match-up and it is 4-1 in its last five homecoming games.

The contest is FCHS’s 71st homecoming game.

The Eagles are 3-0 versus the Titans with wins in 2017 (28-21 in overtime at home), 2018 (41-7 on the road) and 2019 (31-14 at home). The Eagles have outscored the Titans 100-42 in the series.

FCHS’s road win in the set was played on Friday the 13th and was its eighth win in 23 games played on that familiar day and date of a month.