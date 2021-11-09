Eagles face Western Branch in playoff opener

Four of the Blue Ridge District’s six teams have earned berths in the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) football playoffs for the fall 2021 season.
Quarterfinal-round play begins this week.
•In Class 6 Region A, Franklin County (5-5) is seeded seventh in an eight-team playoff field and takes on No. 2 seed Western Branch (8-2) in the quarterfinals.
This is the first football match-up between the Eagles and the Bruins.
The contest has been moved from Friday to Thursday because of weather concerns. The change was announced Tuesday morning by FCHS's Athletic Department.
Western Branch competes in the Southeastern District along with Oscar Smith, King's Fork, Deep Creek, Indian River, Nansemond River, Hickory, Lakeland, Grassfield and Great Bridge.
The Bruins opened their season with victories over Churchland (20-14), Granby (28-0), Nansemond River (23-0) and Grassfield (41-0) before suffering their first loss of the campaign to King's Fork (17-3).
A second, four-game winning streak followed the set; the Bruins bested Great Bridge (63-6), Indian River (14-7), Hickory (56-13) and Deep Creek (21-14).
Western Branch was routed by Oscar Smith, 48-0, in the regular-season finale for both clubs.
In other quarterfinal-round games, No. 1 seed Oscar Smith (8-1) takes on No. 8 seed Cosby (3-7); No. 4 seed Thomas Dale (7-2) faces No. 5 seed James River-Midlothian (6-4); and No. 3 seed Manchester (7-2) plays No. 6 seed Ocean Lakes (5-4).
•In Class 3 Region D, No.1 seed Christiansburg is matched against No. 8 seed Staunton River; No. 5 Lord Botetourt, the Bue Ridge District champion, plays No. 4 seed Hidden Valley; and No. 7 seed Northside takes on No. 2 seed Abingdon.
Eight of the 10 teams the Eagles faced during the regular-season have earned playoff berths: Bassett, Magna Vista, Hidden Valley, Staunton River, Lord Botetourt and Northside (all in Class 3 Region D); Liberty Christian Academy (Class 3 Region C) and Salem (Class 4 Region D).
Liberty Christian and Salem are the top seeds in their regions.
FCHS was 3-5 in those games with wins over Magna Vista, Staunton River and Northside and losses to Bassett, Hidden Valley, Liberty Christian, Salem and Lord Botetourt.
Also, FCHS scrimmaged a pair of playoff clubs: E.C. Glass (No. 4 seed in Class 4 Region D) and Appomattox County (No. 2 seed in Class 2 Region C).
The only teams that failed to qualify were Blue Ridge District foes William Fleming, which competes in Class 5 Region D, and William Byrd, which competes in Class 3 Region D, both of which the Eagles conquered.
FCHS, which is playing its 15th playoff game - the Eagles are 4-10 in the playoffs, seeks its first postseason triumph since its 14-0 shutout of Clover Hill at home in 2018 and its fifth overall since 2002, the first year the Eagles qualified for the playoffs.
Besides Clover Hill, FCHS has defeated Woodbridge (2010 quarterfinals) and Colonial Forge (2009 and 2011 quarterfinals) in post-season play.
FCHS has lost to Osbourn Park (2002 and 2003 quarterfinals) Osbourn (2005 quarterfinals), Battlefield (2009 and 2011 semifinals), Colonial Forge (2010 semifinals, 2018 semifinals), Thomas Dale (2017 quarterfinals, spring 2021 quarterfinals) and Landstown (2019 quarterfinals).