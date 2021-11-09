Eagles face Western Branch in playoff opener

In other quarterfinal-round games, No. 1 seed Oscar Smith (8-1) takes on No. 8 seed Cosby (3-7); No. 4 seed Thomas Dale (7-2) faces No. 5 seed James River-Midlothian (6-4); and No. 3 seed Manchester (7-2) plays No. 6 seed Ocean Lakes (5-4).

•In Class 3 Region D, No.1 seed Christiansburg is matched against No. 8 seed Staunton River; No. 5 Lord Botetourt, the Bue Ridge District champion, plays No. 4 seed Hidden Valley; and No. 7 seed Northside takes on No. 2 seed Abingdon.

Eight of the 10 teams the Eagles faced during the regular-season have earned playoff berths: Bassett, Magna Vista, Hidden Valley, Staunton River, Lord Botetourt and Northside (all in Class 3 Region D); Liberty Christian Academy (Class 3 Region C) and Salem (Class 4 Region D).

Liberty Christian and Salem are the top seeds in their regions.

FCHS was 3-5 in those games with wins over Magna Vista, Staunton River and Northside and losses to Bassett, Hidden Valley, Liberty Christian, Salem and Lord Botetourt.

Also, FCHS scrimmaged a pair of playoff clubs: E.C. Glass (No. 4 seed in Class 4 Region D) and Appomattox County (No. 2 seed in Class 2 Region C).