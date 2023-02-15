Left: With William Byrd in transition, Franklin County’s Nazir Holland guards the Terriers’ Isaiah Board during play in last week’s quarterfinals of the Blue Ridge District boys basketball tournament in Vinton. William Byrd advanced to the semifinals with a one-point, 60-59 victory, its third win this season at Franklin County’s expense. Right: Franklin County’s Randy Clark tries to prevent William Byrd’s Titus Blalock from getting to the basket during the second half of the Terriers’ one-point postseason win over the Eagles last week.