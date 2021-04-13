Eagles fall by 10 in postseason match-up

CHESTER - Jacob Seaborne's 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter proved to be the difference maker as No. 2 seed Thomas Dale bested No. 3 seed Franklin County, 41-31, in the semifinals of the Class 6 Region A football playoffs.
With the win, the Knights (6-0) advance to Saturday's regional championship game against No. 1 seed Oscar Smith (6-0), which blanked No. 4 seed Grassfield in its semifinal-round encounter.
FCHS's season ends with the loss, its second to the Knights in post-season play - a 2017 match-up was decided in Thomas Dale's favor by a 50-0 score.
The Eagles are 4-10 in 14 playoff games since 2002.
The Eagles have lost three playoff games in a row starting with their 2018 semifinal-round loss to Colonial Forge. Their last two postseason setbacks are by 18 points.
FCHS (4-3) began its abbreviated, spring 2021 season with four consecutive wins and finished it with three straight losses.
In those setbacks, the Eagles surrendered 57, 41 and 41 points and were outscored 139-65.
Thomas Dale led from wire-to-wire, but the count was even at 14 in the second stanza and FCHS trailed at intermission by a field goal, 20-17.
FCHS was within four points of the lead, 28-24, after Jayron Smith caught a 25-yard scoring pass from quarterback Eli Foutz.
Then, Seaborne returns the ensuing kickoff for a TD and the Knights found the end zone for the final time with 11:54 remaining on a nine-yard dash by Deangelo Gray to push the spread to 17 points, 41-24.
Smith, a senior, closed his high school career with a one-yard scoring run with 5:30 showing.
Three rushers accounted for 369 of Thomas Dale's 438 rushing yards.
Five of Thomas Dale's six TDs were rushing scores.
Brandon Rose gained 165 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Dewayne Calloway gained 117 yards in 13 totes and Gray finished with 87 yards on seven carries.
Gray's 46-yard TD run in the first frame enabled Thomas Dale to take a 7-0 edge.
The Eagles squared the count when Foutz tossed a 46-yard scoring strike to senior receiver Josh Luckett.
Rose broke the stalemate with a 27-yard TD sprint, then Luckett caught a 31-yard TD pass from Foutz to even the score at 14.
A 51-yard TD run by Calloway with 3:46 left in the opening half broke the second tie, but the Eagles were able to cut three points off the deficit by senior Chandler Holley nailed a 22-yard field goal with 22 seconds showing.
Leading 20-17, Thomas Dale scored the first points of the second half when quarterback Ethan Hamill ran four yards for a TD and Gray followed with a successful 2-point conversion dash.
Smith rushed for 121 yards on 27 carries and Luckett caught five passes for 108 yards.
Foutz was 13 of 18 passing for 213 yards and three TDs. He completed tosses to six receivers.
Hamill was 5 of 7 passing for 29 yards.
Thomas Dale ran one more play from scrimmage (53-52), but was able to generate 108 more yards of offense (467-359).
The Knights overcame three turnovers - all fumbles - in their victory.
Those fumbles were recovered by Cody McGuire, Ke'Shawn Wright and Ja'ziem Hart.
FCHS committed one turnover: a fumble.
Seaborne caught two passes for 16 yards.
Four players returned kickoffs for the Eagles: Smith (2 for 37 yards), Jahylen Lee (2 for 36 yards), Wright (1 for 13 yards) and McGuire (1 for 10 yards).
Luckett punted twice for an average of 42 yards. Neither punt was returned. Thomas Dale did not punt.
Eleven penalties were assessed: five for 40 yards on the Eagles, six for 39 yards on the Knights.
Lord Botetourt and William Fleming also qualified for postseason play from the Blue Ridge District and both won their regional semifinal round games.
Both the Cavaliers and the Colonels will play for regional championships and state semifinal berths this weekend: Lord Botetourt in Class 3 and William Fleming in Class 5.
FRANKLIN COUNTY IN POSTSEASON PLAY
YEAR OPPONENT RESULT
2002 @Osbourn Park Lost
2003 @Osbourn Park Lost
2005 @Osbourn Lost
2009 Colonial Forge* Won
2009 @Battlefield Lost
2010 Woodbridge Won
2010 @Colonial Forge Lost
2011 Colonial Forge Won
2011 Battlefield Lost