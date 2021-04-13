Eagles fall by 10 in postseason match-up

CHESTER - Jacob Seaborne's 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter proved to be the difference maker as No. 2 seed Thomas Dale bested No. 3 seed Franklin County, 41-31, in the semifinals of the Class 6 Region A football playoffs.

With the win, the Knights (6-0) advance to Saturday's regional championship game against No. 1 seed Oscar Smith (6-0), which blanked No. 4 seed Grassfield in its semifinal-round encounter.

FCHS's season ends with the loss, its second to the Knights in post-season play - a 2017 match-up was decided in Thomas Dale's favor by a 50-0 score.

The Eagles are 4-10 in 14 playoff games since 2002.

The Eagles have lost three playoff games in a row starting with their 2018 semifinal-round loss to Colonial Forge. Their last two postseason setbacks are by 18 points.

FCHS (4-3) began its abbreviated, spring 2021 season with four consecutive wins and finished it with three straight losses.

In those setbacks, the Eagles surrendered 57, 41 and 41 points and were outscored 139-65.

Thomas Dale led from wire-to-wire, but the count was even at 14 in the second stanza and FCHS trailed at intermission by a field goal, 20-17.