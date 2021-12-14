Eagles fall by 18 in home opener

Patrick Henry doubled Franklin County’s first-half scoring output Friday and defeated the Eagles, 43-25, in a non-district girls varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The contest featured a coaching match-up of Ferrum College alumni and former Panthers student-athletes - LeBryan Patterson (football) for FCHS and Eugene “Blue’’ Cook (men’s basketball) for PH.

Cook is in his first year as head coach.

PH is a season removed from losing in the Class 5 state championship game.

The Patriots led 11-7 after the first quarter, then they used an 11-4 second-stanza spurt to push the spread to 22-1 at intermission.

PH won the third period, 8-7, to produce a 30-18 lead and secured the victory by taking the final frame, 13-7.

The Patriots made 17 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 6 of 10 (60%) from the free-throw line.

Jada Cook tallied a game-best 12 points to pace PH.

She was the game’s lone double-figure scorer.