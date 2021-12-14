Eagles fall by 18 in home opener

Patrick Henry doubled Franklin County’s first-half scoring output Friday and defeated the Eagles, 43-25, in a non-district girls varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The contest featured a coaching match-up of Ferrum College alumni and former Panthers student-athletes - LeBryan Patterson (football) for FCHS and Eugene “Blue’’ Cook (men’s basketball) for PH.
Cook is in his first year as head coach.
PH is a season removed from losing in the Class 5 state championship game.
The Patriots led 11-7 after the first quarter, then they used an 11-4 second-stanza spurt to push the spread to 22-1 at intermission.
PH won the third period, 8-7, to produce a 30-18 lead and secured the victory by taking the final frame, 13-7.
The Patriots made 17 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 6 of 10 (60%) from the free-throw line.
Jada Cook tallied a game-best 12 points to pace PH.
She was the game’s lone double-figure scorer.
Also scoring were Nivea Childress with eight points, Sallejah Childress and Dayunna Penn each with six, Shelby Fiddler with five, Trinity Breedlove with four and S’nya Nichols with two.
Niva Childress hit two 3-pointers and Fiddler made one.
Fiddler was involved in a second-half collision with FCHS’s Kameron Copeland underneath the Eagles basket and sustained an injury. After a period of recuperation, she left the gymnasium with her parents before the game’s conclusion.
FCHS (1-2) made 10 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 4 of 10 (40%) from the free-throw line.
L’Oreal Board led the Eagles with seven points.
Also scoring were Copeland and Maddie Corn each with six points, Kenzie Board with four and Kaniah Copeland with two.
Board hit the Eagles’ 3-pointer.
FCHS opens Blue Ridge District play Thursday against Staunton River. Tip off in Moneta is 7 p.m.
On Friday, Saturday and Monday, the Eagles play three games in the Thomas Dale Invitational to close out the 2021 portion of their schedule.
Patriots down Eagles jayvees by 28
Patrick Henry opened the game with a 12-2 scoring surge and ended it with a 12-0 run Friday en route to a 40-12 non-district girls junior varsity girls basketball victory over Franklin County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Patriots are coached by former FCHS player, former head junior varsity girls and assistant girls varsity coach and alumnus Drew Potter.
The Eagles (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
PH led 16-5 at halftime and 28-12 after three quarters.
The Patriots converted 19 field goals and were 2 of 4 (50%) from the free-throw line.
Ainsley Gibson tallied a game-best 12 points. She was the game’s lone double-figure scorer.
Also scoring were Azia Banks with eight points, Addison Gibson and Makiya Lawrence each with six, Riley Beasley with four and Nayla Coperena and Aiyanna Dunn each with two.
FCHS made four field goals and was 4 of 11 (36.4%) from the free-throw line.
Nyasia Mitchell led the Eagles with five points.
Also scoring were Alahna Preston with four points and Jabriah Peery with three.
FCHS opens Blue Ridge District play Thursday at Staunton River.
Tip off in Moneta is 5:30 p.m.
The Eagles close the 2021 portion of their season with the contest.