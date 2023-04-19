MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.—Carmel Christian edged Franklin County in the Mingo Bay Classic baseball showcase Thursday.

Franklin County’s scheduled game Friday was rained out.

The Eagles finished 1-2 in the annual event.

Franklin County JVs, SMLCA split doublleheaderFranklin County’s junior varsity baseball team and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy split a non-district doubleheader Monday at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Ospreys won the first game, 12-7, while the Eagles rebounded to take the second game, 7-3.

Franklin County is 3-4 overall, 1-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

Smoot’s hat trick guides Eagles in shut-out win MONETA—Bailey Smoot recorded a hat trick—three goals scored—and Mallory Brown tallied a goal as Franklin County blanked Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River, 4-0, in a non-district girls junior varsity soccer match.

The Eagles are 2-1-2.

“I was real proud of the ladies (Monday). We were on spring break last week, and I didn’t know how well they would play after having the time off. It took us a half to get adjusted, but then it opened up for us,’’ Franklin County head coach David Campbell said.

Franklin County netted all of its goals after intermission.

Neither team mounted a “serious offensive threat’’ in the opening half, Campbell said.

“We had a couple chances, and so did they in the first half,” Campbell said, “but we couldn’t punch it in. I told the ladies at halftime that it would probably come down to one goal and that we needed to tighten up on defense.”

Franklin County took a 1-0 lead at the 17-minute mark when Smoot converted a penalty kick following a Staunton River handball in the scoring area..

Smoot netted her second goal at the 10-minute mark when she weaved through three Golden Eagles defenders and again found the back of the net with an unassisted goal from just outside the penalty box.

“It was a gorgeous play,” Campbell said. “She had great control on the ball and just danced with it until she found the shot.”

Later, the Eagles advanced the ball up the field and worked the ball in and out of traffic. Just inside the six-yard box, Kadence Smith finessed the ball to Mallory Brown, who tapped it in the goal for the 3-0 lead.

“That was a very unselfish play,” Campbell said. “I was really happy to see both Kadence and Mallory involved on that goal. They have both come really close this season, so it was nice to see their teamwork pay off.”

Smoot completed her hat trick with three minutes remaining.

Goal No. 3 almost resembled an instant replay of her second goal, where once again, she weaved through several players before striking a banger that sailed into the goal.

“I was really happy to see Bailey score,” Campbell said. “And three goals, no less. She’s another one who has come really close this season and deserves that success.”

Franklin County goalkeeper Tempi Thornhill totaled five saves.

The Eagles and the Golden Eagles are scheduled to meet twice in Blue Ridge District play later this season.

Royals sweep Panthers in

ODAC softballFERRUM—Eastern Mennonite University swept Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader played at the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex, 5-2 and 5-1 Saturday.

Samantha Hensley, Grave Fravel and Autumn Bailey each belted a home rum for the Royals (9-15-1, 3-9 ODAC) in the first game.

Macie Bell (double) and Macey Moore (single) drove in runs for Ferrum in the first game.

Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) collected two base hits in the doubleheader for Ferrum (10-14, 2-8 ODAC).

Ferrum lost the first game despite playing error-free defense.

Eastern Mennonite outhit Ferrum 10-6.

Erin Nelson collected four base hits for the Panthers.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Christopher Newport University, ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division III softball, swept a non-conference doubleheader from Ferrum, 5-2 and 4-1 Sunday.

Five players belted home runs for the Captains (19-3).

Tigers tame Panthers 25-4HAMPDEN-SYDNEY-Hampden-Sydney scored the match’s initial 11 goals in a 25-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse triumph over Ferrum College.

Two Tigers players combined for seven goals and two assists.

Tommy Jackson (Franklin County) tallied two goals and passed out an assist for Ferrum (2-9, 0-6 ODAC), while Michael Paolicelli and Jacob Carroll each scored one.

Goalkeeper Brody Johnson (1-7) had 10 saves in 60 minutes of action.

Hampden-Sydney is ranked No. 20 nationally in NCAA Division III.

The Panthers suffered their fourth straight loss.

Ferrum travels to Winchester Saturday for its next match against ODAC foe Shenandoah University.

Maroons rout Panthers in men’s lacrosseSALEM—Roanoke College netted the match’s first 12 goals and led 20-2 at intermission in a 29-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College.

The Maroons (9-5, 5-1 ODAC) shut out the Panthers (2-8, 0-5 ODAC) 7-0 after halftime to produce the final count.

Ferrum didn’t score until 52 seconds were left in the first quarter when Tommy Jackson (Franklin County) found the back of the net.

Jackson tallied his second goal at 5:44 of the second stanza to stop a nine-goal scoring surge by the Maroons.

Wyatt Whitlow scored seven goals to lead Roanoke.

Maroons goalkeeper Alex Feuer (7-2) totaled one save in 15 minutes of play.

Panthers netminder Brody Johnson (1-6) recorded 28 saves in 60 minutes of action.

Marlins blank Ferrum in men’s tennisFERRUM—Virginia Wesleyan University blanked Ferrum College 9-0 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s tennis match at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

The Marlins are 7-5, 4-2 in the ODAC, the Panthers are 1-11, 0-8 in the ODAC.

NET CORDS: Randolph College (4-9, 2-5 ODAC) claimed a 9-0 ODAC win over Ferrum at home.

Virginia Wesleyan defeats Ferrum womenFERRUM—Virginia Wesleyan University won four singles matches and swept doubles play for a 7-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis win over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

Virginia Wesleyan (5-7, 2-4 ODAC) won at position Nos. 1, 2, 5 and 6, all in straight sets.

Eight-game pro sets were played in doubles.

Morgan Hundley and Emily Mahood won for Ferrum (3-11, 0-7 ODAC) with Mahood rallying from an opening-set loss.

Bridgewater tops Ferrum women 19-7

BRIDGEWATER—Lauren Roberts netted five goals and distributed a pair of assists Saturday in leading Bridgewater College to a 19-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse triumph over Ferrum College.

Bridgewater is 9-5, 4-1 in the ODAC.

Willow Cooper tallied four goals and passed out an assist for the Panthers (6-8, 1-5 ODAC).

Baseball Youth Night is April 28 at Naff Field

Franklin County Baseball is staging, Franklin County High School Baseball Youth Night, Friday April 28.

The Eagles junior varsity and varsity squads are inviting all Franklin County youth baseball players to run out on the field with them in a doubleheader against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

First pitch for the JV game is 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $7 to get into the game at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, which is on the campus of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Concessions are sold during both games.

Players wearing their jerseys to the concession window receive a free ring pop.

Chug for the Jug is April 29

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.