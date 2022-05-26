Eagles fall in soccer semifinals

ROANOKE - Northside edged Franklin County, 2-1, in the semifinals of the Blue Ridge District boys soccer tournament at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field.

The Vikings (10-4-4) opened their season with five straight wins, then was 4-3-1 in their next eight matches.

Northside entered tournament play following three straight ties in league play, including a 1-1 draw with Franklin County.

Earlier in the season, the Vikings defeated the Eagles, 2-1.

Northside lost to Lord Botetourt, 3-2, in the league’s championship match.

The Vikings and the Cavaliers are scheduled to play in the opening round of the Class 3 Region D tournament.

Franklin County (4-11-2) finishes its season, its first under the coaching guidance of Brian McClung with the loss.

New weight classes in prep wrestling

Beginning with the 2022-2023 season, there will be a series of new weight classes for prep wrestling in Virginia.

These 14 weight classes have been approved by the Virginia High School League's (VHSL) Executive Committee earlier this month.

Wrestling competes during the winner sports season in Virginia along with boys and girls basketball, boys and girls indoor track and field and boys and girls swimming.

The new classes are 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215 and 285.

"It was a national decision to change the weight classes and these were the ones Virginia chose,'' Franklin County head wrestling coach David Ferguson said.

The old weight classes were 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285.

JAKES Event is June 4 at recreation park

SONTAG - The annual JAKES Event (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship) is set for Saturday, June 4 at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is for youth ages 17 and younger.

There is no cost to attend.

Youth can participate in archery, fishing, canoeing, shooting and other outdoor activities.

The event is staged by the Franklin County Longbeards, the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF).

The event has been reccognized with state and national awards in past years.

For information, call Tim Burton, (540) 484-3041 or April Stovall, (540) 420-6347.

Smith Mountain Lake Beach opens Saturday

MONETA - Smith Mountain Lake Community Park Beach opens for the season Satrurday, May 28.

The beach is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 9, then it reopens for weekends only from Saturday, Aug. 13 to Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

Cost is $3 per person; ages 3 and younger are admitted free.

The beach is only open when lifeguards are on duty and swimming is only permitted in a designated area.

It is asked that the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation be informed by phone (540-483-9293) if a person or persons plans to bring a large group to the beach.

For information, contact Aquatics Manager Nikki Custer by email: nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov .

CHA golf tournament is June 11

HARDY - Christian Heritage Academy is hosting and staging its annual golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, June 11 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Proceeds benefit the school’s athletics program.

Shot gun start is 1 p.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Prizes will be presented to the top finishers and the winners of longest drive and closest to the pin contests.

Registration is $300 per team. It includes all golf fees, door prizes, dinner and a post-tournament awards ceremony.

Registration is required by Tuesday, May 31.

For registration or sponsorship opportunities, contact Nancy Castillo by email: ncastillo@chaknights.org .

Benefit golf tournament is June 18

Franklin County's wrestling program is staging a benefit golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club, Saturday, June 18.

On-site registration is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Shot-gun start is 8 a.m.

Format is four-player Captain's Choice.

Fee is $280 per team.

Fee includes mulligan and red tee.

Refreshments and snacks are provided all day.

A meal and an awards ceremony follow the completion of play.

Awards will be presented for first, second, third and last place and to the winners of the Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests.

This tournament benefits the wrestling teams at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School with the purchase of new equipment and to offset travel costs to tournaments throughout the year.

It is asked that checks be made payable to IEE Wrestling Club, P.O. Box 313, Rocky Mount (Va.), 24151.

Receipts are available upon request.

For information, call Chuck Hazelwood, (540) 488-2727 or head coach David Ferguson, (540) 420-1536, or contact by email: Ieewrestlingbooster@gmail.com .

Bowling tournament is June 24

Rocky Mount Fire Department Auxiliary is staging a bowling tournament Friday, June 24.

The Rocky Mount Bowling Center is hosting the tournament from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Twenty-four four-player teams are needed.

Cost is $100 a team and includes three games and shoe rental.

There will be no refunds.

Concessions will be available for purchase, no outside food or drinks are permitted.

First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded.

Drawings for door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held.

Donations are welcome.

To sign up a team, call Laurie Shipman, (540)-493-5597.

Brick fundraising campaign continues

Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.

The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Hall of Fame nominations are being accepted

Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.

