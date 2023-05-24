VINTON - Lord Botetourt manufactured three runs in the top of the sixth and one in the top of the seventh Thursday - for a 7-5 victory over Franklin County in the championship game of the 2023 Blue Ridge District baseball tournament at Gary L. Walthall Park/Terrier Field.

This marks the second straight year that the Cavaliers have won the league championship by besting the Eagles (11-9-1) in the postseason tournament’s title game.

Franklin County the Blue Ridge District regular-season champion and tournament's No. 1 seed, trailed 3-0 through 2 1/2 innings after Lord Botetourt scored one run in the top of the first and two runs in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third, the Eagles erased that deficit when starting pitcher Preston Crowl belted a grand-slam home run.

Lord Botetourt was down to its final six outs and trailed 4-3 entering the sixth frame.

A three-run rally put the Cavaliers in front for good, 6-4.

The Eagles produced their final run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to a run, 6-5.

The Cavaliers scored their last run in their half of the seventh.

Lord Botetourt outhit Franklin County, 11-8, and the two teams combined for nine errors: five by Franklin County and four by Lord Botetourt.

Crowl lasted 5 1/3 innings. He was replaced on the mound by Ean Amerson with one out in the top of the sixth

Franklin County lost two games to Blue Ridge District opposition this season - to Northside and to Lord Botetourt - and saw a six-game winning streak end with the setback in the title contest.

Franklin County opens regional tournament play today (Wednesday, May 24) at Cosby. First pitch is at 5 p.m.​