Eagles fall to Glen Allen on tournament's final day

CHESTER - Franklin County's girls varsity basketball team wrapped up a trio of games in the sixth annual Lady Knights Classic Monday with a 49-20 loss to Glen Allen.

Thomas Dale is the tournament's host school.

The Eagles (2-4), who finished 1-2 in the tournament, were held to single-digit scoring in each quarter: nine points in the first period, four in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.

Glen Allen led 30-13 at intermission after tallying 16 first-quarter points and 14 second-stanza points.

Glen Allen scored 19 points after intermission: 15 in the third period and four in the fourth.

Glen Allen made 18 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 21 (42.9%) from the free-throw line.

Nine players scored for Glen Allen, one of whom finished in double figures with a game-best 18 points.

Three players accounted for Glen Allen's 3-point field goals, one with two and two others each with one.

The Eagles were held to seven field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and they were 4 of 9 (44.4%) from the free-throw line.

Six players scored for FCHS, none of whom finished in double figures.

Kenzie Board led the Eagles with six points.

Also scoring were Taylor Lester and Maddie Caron each with four points, Kameron Copeland with three, Chelsey Harris with two and Takeyah Callaway with one.

"We allowed (Glen Allen) too many opportunities to score. We didn’t get out in transition and communicate well on defense,'' Eagles head coach LeBryan Patterson said.

"This tournament gave us some good competition in Manchester, Thomas Dale, and Glen Allen. ... We have time to get back to the drawing board and work on us, before we play Staunton River. ''

Kenzie Board was selected to the all-tournament team.

McDonald’s Christmas Classic features

four games over two nights

Franklin County’s boys varsity basketball team is hosting the McDonald’s Christmas Classic Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 28-29 at Samuel M. Hawkins Central Gymnasium.

A pair of doubleheaders are scheduled.

On Tuesday, Patrick Henry takes on Thomas Dale at 5 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. match-up between Cosby and FCHS.

On Wednesday, Patrick Henry faces Cosby at 5 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. contest between Thomas Dale and FCHS.

Cosby, Thomas Dale and FCHS are Class 6 Region A rivals, while Patrick Henry competes in Class 5.

Thomas Dale is led by former Eagles head coach Keyode Rogers.

The Knights defeated the Eagles in the opening round of last season’s Region A tournament.

Tickets are $7 per night.

Eagles jayvees stay unbeaten, win by 32

ROANOKE - Franklin County placed three players in double figures Monday and came within three points of doubling Hidden Valley’s scoring output in a 32-point, 67-35 boys junior varsity basketball rout of the Titans.

The Eagles (6-0) remain undefeated with the victory, their second over the Titans this season.

FCHS led by nine points, 14-5, after the first quarter, 10 points, 25-15, at intermission and 14 points, 41-27 after three periods of play.

The Eagles secured the victory with a 26-8 fourth-quarter scoring surge.

The Titans made 12 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and were 9 of 14 (64.3%) from the free-throw line.

Eight players scored for Hidden Valley, none of whom were in double figures.

Two players each hit a 3-pointer.

The Eagles converted 27 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 8 of 13 (61.5%) from the free-throw line.

Antonio Mack paced FCHS with a game-best 17 points, while Jeffery Hairston tallied 12 points and Javeriah Holland netted 10.

Also scoring were Kendal Mattox with six points, Daveyon Shain, Jack Gillispie and Ethan Hahn each with five, Zachory Swanson with four and Tyler Gibson with three.

Mack swished two 3-pointers, while Shain, Gillispie and Hahn each hit one.

With the victory, the Eagles complete the 2021 portion of their schedule.

FCHS returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 against Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming.

Tip off in Roanoke is 5:30 p.m.

The Eagles play two other games during the first week of the new year: at Magna Vista Thursday, Jan. 6 and at home against league foe William Byrd, Friday, Jan. 7.

Tip times for those games are 5:30 p.m.

Mack tallies 19 in junior varsity debut

Antonio Mack netted a game-best 19 points in his boys junior varsity basketball debut Friday in leading Franklin County to a 43-point, 71-28 victory over Staunton River in the Blue Ridge District opener for both clubs at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Mack, an eighth-grader, is one of two players from Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s boys squad who has been promoted to the junior varsity following the completion of its 2021 season. Ja’ziel Hart is the other player.

Mack swished four of FCHS’s eight 3-point field goals.

The Eagles (1-0 Blue Ridge District) led by 12 points, 18-6, after the first quarter and by 26 points, 36-10, at intermission after taking the second stanza, 18-4.

Each team tallied 18 points in the third period.

Leading 54-28 at the start of the final frame, the Eagles finished the game by blanking the Golden Eagles (0-1 Blue Ridge District) 17-0 in the closing, seven-minute frame.

Staunton River made 12 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 2 of 5 (40%) from the free-throw line.

Seven players scored for the Golden Eagles, none of whom were in double figures.

FCHS converted 29 field goals and was 5 of 9 (55.6%) from the free-throw line.

Nine players contributed points to the Eagles’ triumph.

Javeriah Holland netted 17 points for FCHS.

Also scoring were Zachory Swanson with eight points, Dayevon Shain and Jeffery Hairston each with seven, Kendal Mattox with five, Luke Burrows with four, Tyler Gibson with three and Hart with one.

Mattox, Swanson, Gibson and Hairston each hit a 3-pointer.