William Byrd converted 5 of 6 free throws in the closing 2:25 of the contest Tuesday for a 47-42 Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball win over Franklin County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Terriers’ triumph is their second this season over Franklin County (10-10, 3-5 Blue Ridge District.

The contest was Franklin County’s final regular-season home game of the 2022-2023 campaign.

William Byrd (10-9, 5-3 Blue Ridge District) tallied the game’s last seven points.

The Eagles led 35-34 at the start of the fourth quarter and the count was tied at 37, 40 and 42 before a decision was rendered.

The Terriers rallied to take a 40-37 lead on a three-point play with 5:44 left.

But their lead was erased by an Eli Foutz 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes showing and two free throws, 42-40.

Foutz missed two free throws with 58.7 seconds left that would have put the Eagles in front, and Tucker Harvey’s 3-point try with 10 seconds showing that could have evened the score at 45 hit the rim and fell astray.

The score was even at 22 at intermission after William Byrd won the first quarter, 12-10, and Franklin County took the second stanza, 12-10.

The Eagles claimed the third period 11-9.

Franklin County lost despite swishing six 3-pointers.

Five players accounted for those long-distance makes.

William Byrd hit three 3-pointers.

Five players scored for William Byrd, two of whom were in double figures with 15 and 12 points. Two others, one with nine points, the other with eight, were one and two points shy of reaching double figures.

Foutz paced the Eagles with 14 points and six other players scored.

Franklin County travels to Daleville today (Feb. 3) for a district game against Lord Botetourt and visits Northside Tuesday (Feb. 7) to conclude the regular-season.

Terriers edge Eagles in OT, 51-50: VINTON—William Byrd’s girls varsity basketball team claimed its first Blue Ridge District victory of the season Tuesday at home over Franklin County, 51-50 in overtime.

The Terriers swished eight 3-point field goals in the win, including seven by Sophia Chrisley, who finished with a game-best 23 points.

The score was deadlocked at 45 at the end of regulation play.

William Byrd (3-17, 1-8 Blue Ridge District) won the extra, four-minute stanza, 6-5.

The Eagles (11-9, 5-3 Blue Ridge District) led 29-17 at intermission after taking the first quarter, 10-8, and the second stanza, 19-9.

The Terriers won with third period, 16-7 to pull to within thee points, 36-33, and they won the final frame, 12-9, to force overtime.

Sam Martin totaled 15 points for the Terriers and three other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.

Maddie Caron led Franklin County with 20 points and six other players scored, none of whom finished in double figures.

Franklin County concludes regular-season play with a pair of home games: today (Friday Feb. 3) versus Lord Botetourt and Tuesday (Feb. 7) versus Northside.

Both games tip off at 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Ospreys fall by 8 to Temple Christian: MONETA—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) boys varsity basketball team dropped a 60-52 decision to Temple Christian in a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) match-up at home Tuesday.

Temple led 19-17 after the first quarter and 31-22 at halftime courtesy of a 12-5 surge in the second stanza.

The Ospreys cut three points off the deficit, 41-35, by winning the third period,13-10.

The Crusaders took the final frame, 19-17.

Franklin County boys finish undefeated in dual meets: CHRISTIANSBURG—Franklin County’s boys swimming team completed an undefeated, regular-season dual-meet campaign by achieving victories over six foes at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center Tuesday.

The Eagles bested Christiansburg, 49-40; Auburn, 68-8; Radford, 47-45; Pulaski County, 68-7; Hidden Valley, 53-25; and Blue Ridge District foe Northside, 67-10.

Franklin County’s girls squad posted a 3-3 mark by defeating Auburn, 54-25; Pulaski County, 53-21; and Northside, 55-21; and losing to Christiansburg, 65-30; Radford, 65-31; and Hidden Valley, 65-22.

The Blue Ridge District’s postseason championships were contested Thursday night at the Botetourt YMCA.

Spring sports parents’ meetings are scheduled: Franklin County student athletes who plan to participate in a spring sport and their parents must attend one of two mandatory meetings this month at the high school.

Meeting dates are Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 pm. and Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at the high school’s Elton Bonner Auditorium.

If a student-athlete participated in another sport this school year, he or she just needs to attend the specific sports meeting held a 6:45 p.m. on these dates.

Franklin County competes in baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls outdoor track and field during the spring campaign.

For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5113.

Ferrum men compete at VMI: LEXINGTON—Ferrum College’s men’s indoor track and field team competed in the VMI Winter Classic and achieved these results.

60 meters: Isaiah Clark, 7.15 seconds; DaMauri Mcpherson, 7.36; Alberto Pineiro, 7.59 (personal-best time).

60 meter hurdles: Jaden Huffman, 9.49 seconds.

200 meters: Isaiah Clark, 23.30 seconds.

400 meters: Logan McClung 57.48 seconds.

500 meters: Seth Shaffer, 1:11.66.

800 meters: Kaden Ryder, 2:03.59 (personal-best time); Jaden Huffman, 2:09.05 (personal-best time); Josh Mills (Franklin County), 2:15.31 (personal-best time).

1-Mile: Tysen Gotschi, 4:43 24 (personal-best time); Clayton Stanford (Franklin County), 4:52.29.

Long Jump: Deonate Lawson, 6.1 meters (personal-best jump); Marquis Adams, 5.27 meters.

Ferrum’s next meet is the Liberty Open Saturday in Lynchburg.

Ferrum women compete at VMI: LEXINGTON—Ferrum College’s women’s indoor track and field team competed in the VMI Winter Classic and achieved these results.

1000 meters: Arriona Holiz, 3:54.49.

Long Jump: Airiana Beverley, 4.33 meters.

Beverley also ran the 60 meters.

Also competing were Tejah Yates (60 meters), Genesis Pineiro (800 meters) and Lacey Flannagan (800 meters).

Ferrum’s next meet is the Liberty Open Saturday in Lynchburg.

NOTES: In the JDL Flat is Fast Invitational, contested Jan. 22 in Winston-Salem. N.C., Beverley finished 10th in the 60-meter dash in 8.98 seconds; Yates came in 34th in the 200 meters in 32.95; Pineiro placed 10th in the 800 meters in 2:38.27; Flanagan was 19th in the 1000 meters in 4:09.4 and Holiz ran the 3000 meters.

Kahila Moonshine Classic is Saturday: The annual Kahila Moonshine Classic wrestling tourament is Saturday, Feb. 4 at Franklin County High School’s Samuel M. Hawkins-Central. Gymnasium.

Matches start at 10 a.m. and are refereed by Virginia High School League (VHSL) officials.

The tournament honors long-time Eagles wrestling coach Kris Kahila, who guided Franklin County to 329 wins, 16 district championships, multiple regional titles, back-to-back state runner-up showings in dual-team competitions and a top-five state tournament (Group AAA) finish.

Registration is $35 per wrestler.

There are no double brackets or walk-ins. Pre-registration is available on www.trackwrestling.com until 6 p.m. today (Friday, Feb. 3).

Payments are taken at weigh-ins.

There are no spectator fees.

Weigh-ins are today from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

VHSL officials will be doing skin and nail checks at weigh-ins.

Format: 16-man double-elimination brackets. If there are six or fewer participants in a bracket, the tournament will use a round-robin bracket to help each wrestler get more matches.

Also, the tournament will open up all information for the pre-registrations so wrestlers will know how many people are registered for their weight class.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.

Team championships: each team will have up to 15 scoring wrestlers. trackwrestling.com default scoring format is used.

Special event trophies are presented to the top three teams.

Coaches need to make sure wrestlers are registered with the correct team.

Divisions: 2023 USA Wrestling Divisions and Weights are used for the majority of this tournament. Girls divisions are determined by the Madison System.

Born 2015-2106: 43 (pounds), 45, 49, 53, 56, 62, 70, 85.

Born 2013-2014: 49 (pounds), 53, 56, 59, 63, 67, 71, 77, 84, 93, 105, 120.

Born 2011-2012: 58 (pounds), 63, 67, 70, 74, 78, 82, 86,92, 98, 108. 117, 135, 160.

Born 2009-2010: 71 (pounds), 77, 83, 87, 92, 97,102, 106, 110, 114, 119, 125, 130, 136, 149, 165, 187, 250.

Born 2007-2008: 88 (pounds), 94, 100, 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285.

Girls Division: (Grades) K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12. Weight classes formed using the Madison System.

Girls can have a double brackets in the main division for free. Let tournament representatives know at weigh-ins if a second bracket is desired.

Concessions are available for purchase all day.

There is a hospitality room for coaches and officials.

Event shirts are available for purchase.

For information, contact tournament director James Bernard by email: eagles.coachbernard@gmail.com .

Parents’ Night Out is February 10: The eighth annual Parents’ Night Out softball clinic is scheduled for Friday, February 10 at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Indoor Facility from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The fundamental skills of the game are stressed at this clinic.

To register, visit www.ladyeaglessoftball.com for a registration form or email Eagles head coach Bryan Forbes at bryan.forbes@frco.k12.va.us for this form.

Cost is $25 or $20 for those who attended a camp staged in October of last year.

Cost includes a t-shirt.

The clinic is limited to the first 40 youth ages 7-12 who register.

Payment is due the night of the clinic.

Make checks payable to Lady Eagles Softball Booster Club.

For information, call Forbes, (540) 483-0221 or (540) 420-8372.

Postseason wrestling dates are set: WINCHESTER—Wrestling teams from Ferrum College and Roanoke College are competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships on Saturday, February 11.

Shenandoah University is the host school.

The NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.

York (Pa.) College is the host school.

On Friday and Saturday March 10-11, the NCAA Division III National Championships return to Roanoke at the Berglund Center.

Star City Classic wrestling tournament is March 4: ROANOKE—The Star City Classic K-12 youth wrestling tournament is set for Saturday, March 4 at William Fleming High School.

Cost is $25 per wrestler per bracket.

Registration and payment is available at www.trackwrestling.com .

Deadline to register is Friday, March 3 by 5 p.m.

Payment at the door is $35.

Weigh-ins are Friday (March 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (March 4) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

Divisions are (K-2nd grade) 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72 and heavier than 72 pounds; (3rd grade-5th grade) 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76, 80, 84, 88, 92, 96, 105 and heavier than 105 pounds; (6th grade-8th grade) 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 165, 185 and heavier than 185 pounds; (9th grade-12th grade) 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157,165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pound.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine weight classes.

The winning team receives the Star City Classic trophy.

Spectator tickets are $5.

Concessions are sold on site; no coolers allowed.