Eagles finish first, second in track quad

VINTON—Franklin County’s boys outdoor track and field team was victorious in a quad meet Wednesday against Blue Ridge District foes Northside, William Byrd and William Fleming at Robert A (Bob) Patterson Stadium.

The Eagles edged the Vikings, 74.5 to 70.

William Byrd (58.5) and William Fleming (30) came in third and fourth.

Nathan Atchue won the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run, while Bryson Chrisman captured top honors in the shot put and Alex Bowling took first-place laurels in the discus.

Also, the 4x100 relay quartet of Nicholas Werger, Jayron Smith, Chandler Holley and Jamerise Holland was victorious.

Placing second for the Eagles were Nevell Gaskins (300-meter hurdles) and Chrisman (discus).

Finishing third for the Eagles were Gaskins (100-meter hurdles), Parker Chapman (1,600-meter run), Josh Mills (800-meter run), Azariah Smith (high jump), Bowling (shot out) and the foursome of Gaskins, Greyson Hunziker, Kadin Smith and Werger (4x400-meter relay).

Taking fourth were Holland (shot put), Kyle Roach (1,600-meter run)and Ethan Ellis (800-meter run) .