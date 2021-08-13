Eagles finish ninth in new Metro tournament

TROUTVILLE—Franklin County’s golf team cut 12 strokes from its season-opening score on Monday en route to a ninth-place finish in the Botetourt Metro Invitational at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club Tuesday.

The Eagles posted a 329 total, 12 strokes better (341) than the total they posted in Monday’s Lake Chesdin High School Invitational in Chesterfield.

Sam Fansler and Ethan Hahn paced the Eagles with a pair of 76s.

Other counting scores were carded by Lawson Pasley (88) and Chase Bower (89).

Harmon English shot a 100 that did not factor into FCHS’s total.

The Eagles finished ahead of Cave Spring (346), Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd (357), Giles (367) and Glenvar (388) in a 13-team field.

Blacksburg claimed its third straight team championship, its eighth since 2005.

Those previous seven titles were won when the tournament was known as the Bob McLelland Metro Invitational and when it was a two-day, 36-hole tournament that was contested a rotating sites.

The Bruins counted one score in the 60s and three in the 70s for a 294 total.