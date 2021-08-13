Eagles finish ninth in new Metro tournament

TROUTVILLE—Franklin County’s golf team cut 12 strokes from its season-opening score on Monday en route to a ninth-place finish in the Botetourt Metro Invitational at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club Tuesday.
The Eagles posted a 329 total, 12 strokes better (341) than the total they posted in Monday’s Lake Chesdin High School Invitational in Chesterfield.
Sam Fansler and Ethan Hahn paced the Eagles with a pair of 76s.
Other counting scores were carded by Lawson Pasley (88) and Chase Bower (89).
Harmon English shot a 100 that did not factor into FCHS’s total.
The Eagles finished ahead of Cave Spring (346), Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd (357), Giles (367) and Glenvar (388) in a 13-team field.
Blacksburg claimed its third straight team championship, its eighth since 2005.
Those previous seven titles were won when the tournament was known as the Bob McLelland Metro Invitational and when it was a two-day, 36-hole tournament that was contested a rotating sites.
The Bruins counted one score in the 60s and three in the 70s for a 294 total.
Salem (302), which counted three scored in the 70s and one in the low 80s, finished in second, eight shots in arrears.
Nate Faulkner, a Cave Spring sophomore, fired a 4-under-par 67 to capture the individual championship.
FCHS begins Blue Ridge District play Tuesday at Copper Cove Golf Club.
BOTETOURT METRO INVITATIONAL
@BOTETOURT GOLF
AND SWIM CLUB, PAR 71
TEAM SCORES: BEST 4 SCORES
COMPRISE TEAM SCORE.
BLACKSBURG 294: Jake Albert 69, David Zhang 72, Samantha Skinner 74, Sean Ruan 79, Pierce Campbell 79.
SALEM 302: Macy Johnson 71, Kathryn Ha 73, Alex Rea 77, Hunter King 81, Trey Joyce 85.
HIDDEN VALLEY 309: Slade Aliff 72, Harrison Withers 74, Tanner Whitley 81, Richard Hearp 82, Graydon Bartledtt 105.
LORD BOTETOURT 316: Ashton Harper 75, Jake Koffman 78, Hunter Duncan 81, Dylan Salvi 82, Xavier Shelton 91.
PATRICK HENRY 316: Caroline Gilreath 74, Tommy Fitchett 75, Bass Beasley 80, Sam Dowdy 87, Harper Stevenson 89.
JEFFERSON FOREST 318: Ean Sprinkle 77, Conner Kail 78, Thomas Shadriek 78, Blake Hogan 85, Jayden Trent 92.
JAMES RIVER-BUCHANAN 322: Silas Miller 74, Ryan Stegar 79, Joey Schroeder 83, Lacy Kessler 86, Heath Andrews 94.
NORTHSIDE 328: Peyton Spangler 77, Nick Crawford 80, Michael Ankey 83, Joel Hetherington 88, Charlie Wright 88.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 329: Sam Fansler 76, Ethan Hahn 76, Lawson Pasley 88, Chase Bower 89, Harmon English 100.
CAVE SPRING 346: Nate Faulkner 67, Owen Bright 71, Drew Harder 97, Precilia Kinsley 111, John Booker 128.
WILLIAM BYRD 357: Griffin Horacek 85, Evan Mullen 89, Kendrick South 90, Nathan Carter 93, Madeline Cunningham 96.
GILES (367): Walker Gillespie 76, Conner Rader 95, Jase Williams 96, Will Meredith 100, Jack Ross 120.
GLENVAR (388): Mason Hilton 89, Jason Shepherd 91, Grayson Shepherd 103, Aiden Hylton 105, Conner Macgruder 120.