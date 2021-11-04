Eagles finish regular-season play against Northside

Franklin County finishes regular-season play tonight with an opportunity to finish in second place in the Blue Ridge District when the Eagles take on league foe Northside.
Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m.
The Eagles (4-5, 3-1 in the Blue Ridge District) and the Vikings (4-5, 3-1 in the Blue Ridge Distrtict) enter the contest with identical overall and league records.
FCHS will try to avoid a fourth home loss of the season—Bassett, Hidden Valley and Lord Botertourt each has conquered FCHS at Dillion Stadium this season.
Northside, coached by Scott Fisher, is a week removed from a 27-0 shut-out district win over William Byrd.
The Vikings featured player is quarterback Sydney Webb, their starting signal caller since his freshman year.
The Eagles are a week removed from a 49-28 loss to Lord Botetourt, which accumulated 484 of its 529 yards of offense via the rush at the Eagles’ expense.
The Eagles trailed by 22 points, 28-6 and 35-13 in the second half, but, courtesy of a 15-0 third period scoring surge, they were within seven points, 35-28, at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers secured the win with two rushing scores in the final, 12-minute frame on runs covering 43 and 14 yardsd by K.J. Bratton, who finished with 127 yards rushing on 12 carries.
The Cavaliers scored twice on fourth down; Bratton’s first TD of the fourth quarter was on a fourth-down play.
So how committed were the Cavaliers to the run? All but five of their plays from scrimmage were rushing calls.
Quarterback Jakari Nicely rushed for three TDs on runs of 25, 57 and 4 yards and totaled a game-best 294 yards on 29 totes.
FCHS countered with junior standout running back Jahylen Lee, who rushed for a career-best 208 yards on 20 carries and two TDs, one of which covered 80 yards.
Lee has surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing milestone for the season.
Lord Botetourt has won five of the series’ six match-ups; the Cavaliers are the only team league team the Eagles have yet to beat since entering the Blue Ridge District.
It appears likely that FCHS will qualify for the Class 6 Region A playoffs win or lose.
Eight of the region’s 11 teams make the playoffs and FCHS ranks seventh in points.
Based on the current point standings, FCHS would play Thomas Dale in the quarterfinals next week.
The Knights and the Eagles are familiar playoff foes, having met twice in postseason with Thomas Dale winning both of those games.
Thomas Dale ranks second in region points behind state prep power Oscar Smith.
Oscar Smith, Thomas Dale and FCHS will likely be joined in the playoffs by Western Branch, Manchester, Ocean Lakes, James River-Midlothian and Cosby.
Besides FCHS, Northside and Lord Botetourt, Staunton River should give the Blue Ridge District a fourth playoff club. The Vikings, the Cavaliers and the Golden Eagles are in Class 3 Region D.
Eight of FCHS’s 10 opponents are likely playoff teams—its three league rivals along with Bassett, Liberty Christian Academy, Magna Vista, Hidden Valley and Salem.
FCHS is 1-4 in non-league play this season.
In other Blue Ridge District games tonight, Lord Botetourt entertains Staunton River and William Fleming hosts William Byrd.
FCHS honors its senior class tonight in a pre-game ceremony.