Eagles finish regular-season play against Northside

The Cavaliers scored twice on fourth down; Bratton’s first TD of the fourth quarter was on a fourth-down play.

So how committed were the Cavaliers to the run? All but five of their plays from scrimmage were rushing calls.

Quarterback Jakari Nicely rushed for three TDs on runs of 25, 57 and 4 yards and totaled a game-best 294 yards on 29 totes.

FCHS countered with junior standout running back Jahylen Lee, who rushed for a career-best 208 yards on 20 carries and two TDs, one of which covered 80 yards.

Lee has surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing milestone for the season.

Lord Botetourt has won five of the series’ six match-ups; the Cavaliers are the only team league team the Eagles have yet to beat since entering the Blue Ridge District.

It appears likely that FCHS will qualify for the Class 6 Region A playoffs win or lose.

Eight of the region’s 11 teams make the playoffs and FCHS ranks seventh in points.

Based on the current point standings, FCHS would play Thomas Dale in the quarterfinals next week.