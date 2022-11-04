Eagles finish regular-season play at Northside

ROANOKE—Franklin County seeks its sixth victory of the year Friday when the Eagles face Blue Ridge District rival Northside in the regular-season finale for both clubs.

Kickoff at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field is 7 p.m.

The last time the Eagles (5-4) won six regular-season games in back-to-back campaigns (2018 and 2019). In those campaigns, they were a combined 13-10: 7-5 in 2018, 6-5 in 2019.

The Eagles (2-2 Blue Ridge District) will attempt to end a two-game losing streak.

Northside (0-9) has lost 11 games in a row dating to last season.

A year ago, Northside led 15-0 after three plays from scrimmage, then Franklin County responded by tallying 42 of the game’s final 49 points.

The Eagles were powered by Jahylen Lee who established the current single-game record for rushing: 452 yards on 41 carries.

Lee scored five TDs, rushed for 16 of the Eagles’ 23 first downs and totaled 10 rushes of 20 yards or more.

Franklin County rallied to within a point, 15-14, in the second stanza, then Northside answered with its final points of the contest.

The Eagles, who finished the game with 700 yards of offense on 77 plays from scrimmage, tallied 28 points on four touchdowns- three via the rush and one via the pass—in the second half.

Sydney Webb was behind center, but he transferred to Patrick Henry in the offseason and now guided the Patriots’ offense.

Franklin County enters Friday’s contest ranked fifth in the 11-team Class 6 Region A playoff standings and it appears likely that the Eagles will face a quarterfinal-round rematch against Western Branch next week in Virginia Beach.

Panthers play final road game of 2022 seasonASHLAND—Ferrum College resumes its 2022 football campaign with a visit to Randolph-Macon College Saturday.

The Panthers (1-7, 1-4 in the ODAC) are a week removed from a league loss to Bridgewater College and are 2-10 in their last 12 games with both triumphs coming at the expense of conference foe Guilford (N.C.) College.

Ferrum leads the seven-game series, 5-2, but the Panthers have not bested Randolph -Macon since a 28-23 triumph in 2018.

Randolph-Macon could become the second team in as many seasons to clinch the ODAC championship and the automatic qualifying berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs that goes with it at the expense of Ferrum.

Last year, reigning ODAC champion Washington and Lee University accomplished that feat.

Randolph-Macon enters the game ranked 16th nationally.

The Yellow Jackets are 17-1 in their last 18 games and have crafted a 14-game winning streak. Also, they’ve won nine of their last 10 home games.