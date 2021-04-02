Eagles finish regular-season play on what they hope will be a 'Good Friday'

The last time FCHS and William Fleming met was in 2019 and the Eagles came away with a 21-14 overtime victory.

Josh Luckett’s four-yard scoring dash on FCHS’s first possession of overtime broke a stalemate at 14 and proved to be the game-winning touchdowns.

On its overtime possession, William Fleming drove the ball its starting point on the Eagles’ 10 yard line to the 2, but the drive stalled. On fourth down, the Eagles prevented a pass into the right corner of the end zone to secure the win.

William Fleming led 7-0 with a first quarter TD before FCHS tied the contest later in the period.

The Eagles broke the deadlock with 11:08 to play, but the Colonels forced overtime when they tied the count via a scoring pass on fourth down on their last possession of regulation.

Not only are FCHS and William Fleming rivals in the Blue Ridge District, but they’re former league foes in the Roanoke Valley and Western Valley districts, both of which no longer exist.

The series dates to 1970, FCHS’s inaugural year in the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) former Group AAA classification.