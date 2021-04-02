Eagles finish regular-season play on what they hope will be a 'Good Friday'

Franklin County’s resuscitative powers will be on display and tested on Good Friday as the Eagles close regular-season football play against Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming.
Kickoff for the Eagles’ Senior Night game is 7 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles (4-1) are six days removed from their first loss of the season—a 57-7 beatdown administered by Blue Ridge District heavyweight Lord Botetourt last Saturday in Daleville.
The Cavaliers tallied 50 points in the opening half of a game that would be brought to its conclusion at the 9:29 mark of the third quarter because of thunder and lightning strikes in the area.
FCHS enters the contest ranked third in the Class 6 Region power rankings and appears to be a solid bet to claim a fourth straight berth in postseason play in J.R. Edwards’ six-year tenure as head coach.
Class 6 power Oscar Smith is the region’s No. 1 squad, while Thomas Dale is second and Ocean Lakes is fourth.
The top four teams qualify for postseason play, which begins next week.
William Fleming (3-2) competes in Class 5 Region D and is in contention for post-season play too.
The Colonels are coming off a 42-0 waxing of league rival Staunton River.
The last time FCHS and William Fleming met was in 2019 and the Eagles came away with a 21-14 overtime victory.
Josh Luckett’s four-yard scoring dash on FCHS’s first possession of overtime broke a stalemate at 14 and proved to be the game-winning touchdowns.
On its overtime possession, William Fleming drove the ball its starting point on the Eagles’ 10 yard line to the 2, but the drive stalled. On fourth down, the Eagles prevented a pass into the right corner of the end zone to secure the win.
William Fleming led 7-0 with a first quarter TD before FCHS tied the contest later in the period.
The Eagles broke the deadlock with 11:08 to play, but the Colonels forced overtime when they tied the count via a scoring pass on fourth down on their last possession of regulation.
Not only are FCHS and William Fleming rivals in the Blue Ridge District, but they’re former league foes in the Roanoke Valley and Western Valley districts, both of which no longer exist.
The series dates to 1970, FCHS’s inaugural year in the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) former Group AAA classification.
William Fleming leads the series 31-14-1 and has outscored FCHS in those 46 games, 1.035-633. Roanoke City rival Patrick Henry, which competes in the River Ridge District is the top team in Class 5 Region D.
Lord Botetourt, last year’s Class 3 state champion, will make the playoffs in Class 3 Region D and Northside and William Byrd are in contention for post-season berths.
In 2019, the last time post-season play was contested in Virginia, five of the Blue Ridge’s six teams (Lord Botetourt, FCHS, Northside, William Fleming and William Byrd) made the playoffs.
Lord Botetourt, Northside and William Fleming advanced in post-season play that year. The Colonels lost in the region semifinals, the Vikings lost in the region finals and the Cavaliers lost in the state championship game.
Only the top four teams in Region A make the playoffs. In a normal, 10-game regular-season eight of the 11 teams in the region earn post-season bids.
This year, it takes four wins to capture a state championship; in traditional years, it takes five wins.
This season, the playoffs consist of regional semifinal, regional final, state semifinal and state final games.