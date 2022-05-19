 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Eagles finish regular-season play with Blue Ridge foes

  • Updated
  • 0

SONTAG- Franklin County's girls and boys tennis teams completed regular-season play Tuesday and Wednesday with matches against Blue Ridge District foes Northside and William Byrd.

The Eagles' girls team bested the Vikings, 6-3, in Roanoke on Tuesday and lost to the Terriers, 8-1, on Wednesday at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

Franklin County (7-9, 7-3 in the Blue Ridge District) swept Northside and lost both of its matches to William Byrd.

Wednesday's loss ends a two-match winning streak.

Franklin County's boys squad lost to Northside, 1-0, Tuesday at the recreation park and 6-3 Wednesday to William Byrd in Vinton.

Northside shut out the Eagles for the second time this season, while Franklin County and William Byrd split their regular-season matches.

Franklin County (5-11, 5-5 Blue Ridge District) has lost three in a row.

Both teams begin Class 6 Region A individual play in singles and doubles Friday in Virginia Beach. Floyd E. Kellam is the host school.

