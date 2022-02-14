Eagles finish season with 20 wins, top Terriers by 11

VINTON - Franklin County built an 18-point lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 27 after three quarters then withstood a fourth-quarter rally by William Byrd for a 66-55 Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball victory Friday in the 2022 season finale for both teams.

With the win, its second in a row, the Eagles (20-2, 9-1 Blue Ridge District), coached by Tony Gill and Bryce Varner, claimed a 20-win season.

The Eagles’ two losses, both at home were to Patrick Henry in non-district play and Northside in league action.

Friday’s win is FCHS’s second this season over William Byrd.

The Eagles led 25-7 after the first quarter and by 20 points, 36-16, at intermission after taking the second stanza 11-9.

A 17-10 third-period spurt by FCHS made the count 53-26, a 27-point difference.

William Byrd was able to cut the deficit to single-digits in the final frame, a stanza the Terriers would win 29-13.

William Byrd, which placed three players in double figures, made 19 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 16 of 32 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Frank English and Dylan McSherry each netted 14 points to pace the Terriers, while Ethan Haston tallied 11.

Also scoring were Titus Blalock with nine points, Jonathan Rosser with three and DeShawn Austin and Brogan Dent each with two.

FCHS converted 22 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 17 of 31 (54.8%) from the free-throw line.

Antonio Mack and Zachory Swanson each swished two 3-pointers for the Eagles and Kendal Mattox hit one.

Javeraih Holland led the Eagles with a game-best 19 points, while Mack finished with 16.

Also scoring were Mattox with nine points, Dayevon Shain with seven, Swanson and Jeffrey Hairston each with six and Jayden Boyd-Taylor with three.