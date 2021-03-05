Eagles finish second in season-opening league match

HARDY—Two-time reigning Blue Ridge District champion Lord Botetourt bested four other competitors Wednesday in the first of five league regular-season matches during a spring 2021 golf campaign at Copper Cove Golf Club.
Only 17 holes were completed due to darkness.
The Cavaliers posted a 285 team score to defeat second-place finisher Franklin County (314) by 29 strokes.
Northside (340) came in third, followed by William Byrd (370) and Staunton River (377).
District school William Fleming is not fielding a golf team this season.
Lord Botetourt’s Samir Davidov, the reigning league individual champion and the 2019 district Player of the Year, captured medalist laurels with a 4-under-par 67.
Teammates Ashton Harper (69) finished second, two shots in arrears and Kaitlyn Hosdell (71) was third.
The Eagles, last year’s league runner-up and a fourth-place finisher in the Class 6 Region A tournament, turned three scores in the 70s, but was forced to count a 90 as their fourth score.
Sam Fansler paced FCHS with a 1-over-par 72 and Cutter Harvey, the 2019 individual runner-up in Region A who tied for 18th in the Class 6 state tournament, turned in a 2-over-par 73.
Also, returning player Brayden Walmsley posted a 79.
The Eagles counted Chase Bower’s 90 as their fourth score.
Scores shot by Parker Olsson (93) and Tyler Saul (101) did not factor into FCHS’s total.
The next Blue Ridge District match is Wednesday, March 10 at Blue Hills Golf Club in Roanoke.
FROM TEE TO GREEN: The district has opted not to stage a postseason league tournament this season after previously scheduling the event, second year Eagles head coach Mike Rogers said.
The postseason tournament had been scheduled for Copper Cove.
FCHS will play its five district matches and non-league duals against Floyd County and Patrick County. A scheduled scrimmage against Blacksburg has been canceled.
Following regular-season play, the Eagles will compete in the Class 6 Region A tournament, won by Floyd Kellam in 2019 at The Water’s Edge Country Club in Penhook.