Eagles finish second in season-opening league match

HARDY—Two-time reigning Blue Ridge District champion Lord Botetourt bested four other competitors Wednesday in the first of five league regular-season matches during a spring 2021 golf campaign at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Only 17 holes were completed due to darkness.

The Cavaliers posted a 285 team score to defeat second-place finisher Franklin County (314) by 29 strokes.

Northside (340) came in third, followed by William Byrd (370) and Staunton River (377).

District school William Fleming is not fielding a golf team this season.

Lord Botetourt’s Samir Davidov, the reigning league individual champion and the 2019 district Player of the Year, captured medalist laurels with a 4-under-par 67.

Teammates Ashton Harper (69) finished second, two shots in arrears and Kaitlyn Hosdell (71) was third.

The Eagles, last year’s league runner-up and a fourth-place finisher in the Class 6 Region A tournament, turned three scores in the 70s, but was forced to count a 90 as their fourth score.