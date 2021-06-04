Eagles finish second, third at Northside quad

ROANOKE—Franklin County’s boys outdoor track and field team placed second in a Blue Ridge District quad Tuesday, hosted by Northside at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field and its girls quad came in third.

Lord Botetourt won the boys meet with 87 points, followed by FCHS with 60, Northside with 54 and Staunton River with 46.

Northside captured top honors in the girls meet with 87 points, followed by Staunton River with 75, FCHS with 63 and Lord Botetourt with 31.

FCHS’s next meet is the Class 6 Region A meet, Saturday, June 12 in Virginia Beach.

Below are FCHS’s individual finishes.

BOYS

100 METER DASH: Azariah Smith, fourth, 11.89 seconds; Jamerise Holland, sixth, 12.02 seconds.

200 METER DASH: Nicholas Weger, sixth, 24.25 seconds; Greyson Hunziker, 17th, 27.18 seconds; Nicholas Whiting, 18th, 27.81 seconds.

400 METER DASH: Nicholas Werger, fourth, 55.47 seconds; Kadin Smith, 10th, 1:00.76; Greyson Hunziker, 11th, 1:01.00.