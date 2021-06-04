Eagles finish second, third at Northside quad

ROANOKE—Franklin County’s boys outdoor track and field team placed second in a Blue Ridge District quad Tuesday, hosted by Northside at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field and its girls quad came in third.
Lord Botetourt won the boys meet with 87 points, followed by FCHS with 60, Northside with 54 and Staunton River with 46.
Northside captured top honors in the girls meet with 87 points, followed by Staunton River with 75, FCHS with 63 and Lord Botetourt with 31.
FCHS’s next meet is the Class 6 Region A meet, Saturday, June 12 in Virginia Beach.
Below are FCHS’s individual finishes.
BOYS
100 METER DASH: Azariah Smith, fourth, 11.89 seconds; Jamerise Holland, sixth, 12.02 seconds.
200 METER DASH: Nicholas Weger, sixth, 24.25 seconds; Greyson Hunziker, 17th, 27.18 seconds; Nicholas Whiting, 18th, 27.81 seconds.
400 METER DASH: Nicholas Werger, fourth, 55.47 seconds; Kadin Smith, 10th, 1:00.76; Greyson Hunziker, 11th, 1:01.00.
800 METER RUN: Nathan Atchue, second, 2:05.06; Josh Mills, eighth, 2:22.54; Ethan Ellis, 10th, 2:25.48; Matthew Richmond, 16th, 2:49.45.
1,600 METER RUN: Josh Mills, 10th, 5:24.67; Roman Ciulla, 11th, 5:25.20.
3,200 METER RUN: Nathan Atchue, first, 10:31.38; Parker Chapman, second, 10:31.54; Kyle Roach, third, 10:43.30.
110 METER HURDLES: Nevell Gaskins, second, 16.84 seconds.
300 METER HURDLES: Nevell Gaskins, first, 43.04 seconds.
HIGH JUMP: Jamerise Holland, first, 5 feet, 8 inches; Azariah Smith, second, 5 feet, 6 inches.
POLE VAULT: Greyson Strachan, fourth, 7 feet, 6 inches.
DISCUS: Alex Bowling, first, 146 feet, 11 inches; Bryson Chrisman, third, 124 feet, 5 inches; Jamerise Holland, fourth, 123 feet; Greyson Hunziker, 13th, 83 feet, 9 inches; Avery Hodges, 19th, 70 feet, 10 inches.
SHOT PUT: Bryson Chrisman, second, 44 feet, 9 inches; Alex Bowling, fourth, 39 feet, 10 inches; Jamerise Holland, sixth, 37 feet, 6 inches; Avery Hodges, 17th, 24 feet, 7 inches.
GIRLS
100 METER DASH: L’Oreal Board, fourth, 13.94 seconds.
200 METER DASH: Marianne Alcorn, fourth, 30.16 seconds; L’Oreal Board, fifth, 30.24 seconds.
400 METER DASH: Kylie Cooper, first, 58.85 seconds; Marianne Alcorn, fifth, 1:08.62.
800 METER RUN: Kylie Cooper, first, 2:23.17; Addie Shorter, second, 2:25.48; Caroline Horne, 10th, 2:51.17.
1,600 METER RUN: Caroline Horne, sixth, 6:04.75.
3,200 METER RUN: Addie Shorter, first, 12:04.06; Julianne Bowman, second, 13:05.62; Natalie Davis, third, 13:55.45; Harper Dillon, fourth, 13:56.31.
100 METER HURDLES: Elodie Walton, third, 18.92 seconds; Angelina Spade, sixth; 20.50 seconds.
300 METER HURDLES: Hailey Vanover, sixth, 1:07.20.
4X800 METER RELAY: Second place, 12:18.42.
LONG JUMP: Angelina Spade, fifth, 13 feet, 6.5 inches.
POLE VAULT: Elodie Walton, second, 7 feet.
DISCUS: Angelina Spade, first, 83 feet; Halie Cundiff, sixth, 51 feet, 4 inches.
SHOT PUT: Halie Cundiff, second, 24 feet, 8 inches; Angelina Spade, third, 24 feet, 8 inches.