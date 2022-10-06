Eagles finish third in regional play, Fansler claims state berth

SCRUGGS - Cosby’s Titans should have pleasant memories of two of Smith Mountain Lake’s (SML) four golf courses: The Waterfront Country Club and The Water’s Edge Golf and Country Club.

The Titans claimed a regional runner-up (2019 at The Water’s Edge), back-to-back regional titles (2021, 2022) at The Waterfront) and three state tournament bids in their visits to the courses.

Monday, Cosby won its second straight Class 6 Region A golf crown by carding a 306 total at the par 71 The Waterfront layout.

Because of Franklin County's move to Class 5 Region C starting next fall, it might be several, if not many years before the Titans return to SML.

Cosby's Cole Shingleton shot a 1-over-par 72 to win the individual regional championship for the second year in a row.

The Titans counted three other scores in 70s: a 77 by Sean Acree, a 78 by Stone Swisher and a 79 by Caden Boyd.

Floyd Kellam claimed runner up laurels and the region's second state team berth with a 315.

Kellam counted two scores in the 70s and two in the low 80s.

There was a 30-stroke gap between second and third place.

Franklin County turned in one of its worst scores (345) of the season, but managed to capture third.

Following in fourth was James River Midlothian (354), which joins Franklin County in Class 5 next year.

Taking fifth through eighth were Manchester (358), Grassfield (363), Ocean Lakes (372) and Landstown (418).

Only seven golfers broke 80.

Franklin County senior Sam Fansler shot a team-best 80 and claimed a state tournament berth for the second year in a row.

Also with counting scores for the Eagles were Chase Bower (83), Wes Hill (90) and Lawson Pasley (92).

Franklin County did not count a pair of 96s by Nick Messenger and Harmon English.

Also earning an individual state berth was Will Boswell (78) of James River Midlothian and Ryan Solimeo (80) of Floyd Kellan who competed as an individual.

Seven other golfers played as individuals, including Franklin County's Rylan McGhee who fired an 87.

The state tournament is Monday in Harrisonburg at the Heritage Oaks Country Club.

COSBY: 306, 1ST PLACE

SEAN ACREE: 77

COLE SHINGLETON: 72

DYLAN TAYLOR: 93

STONE SWISHER: 78

LILLY HOLLBERG: 80

CADEN BOYD: 79

FLOYD KELLAM: 315, 2ND PLACE

JARRELL ARMENIO: 81

MICHAEL MCINTOSH: 82

CAIDEN BREWTON: 82

MATTHEW TIGRETT: 74

CAMERON SICKELL: 78

CHARLIE DENNISON: 92

FRANKLIN COUNTY: 345, 3RD PLACE

SAM FANSLER: 80

CHASE BOWER: 83

LAWSON PASLEY: 92

NICK MESSENGER: 96

HARMON ENGLISH 96

WES HILL: 90

JAMES RIVER-MIDLOTHIAN: 354, 4TH PLACE

BROOKS SHEPPARD: 92

WILL BOSWELL: 78

WYATT GEISEL 87

BOWMAN NOVEY: 108

OWEN KREUGER: 104

ALEX DILEGO: 97

MANCHESTER: 358, 5TH PLACE

IVAN CHAN: 82

NIKI CHAN: 82

HOLDING LOVING: 89

CARTER ARMES: 111

ETHAN TANGUAY: 112

CAM MCMAHON: 105

GRASSFIELD: 363, 6TH PLACE

KYRA PEACOCK: 91

LUCAS JOHNSON: 95

JACKSON FANNON: 90

AUSTIN STEPHENS: 87

AIDEN TAORMINA: 97

CHRISTIAN COLEY: 98

OCEAN LAKES: 372, 7TH PLACE

DREW BEROTTI: 92

JOSH HAN: 91

BRODY RICKS: 94

TOMMY MARCHESI: 95

RYAN WEBB: 112

ALICA HAN: 107

LANDSTOWN: 418, 8TH PLACE

JACKSON OKONKWO: 108

ANDREW YUZHBABENKO: 83

JAZMINE BOARD: 120

TYLER HOLLOWAY: 124

LANDON HOLLOWAY: 115

JOEL WENDE: 122

INDIVIDUALS​

Bryce Bennett - 85

Ryan Solimero 80

Trent Schwartz 91

Rylan McGhee - 87

Tyler Parin - 91

Drew Williams - 104

Tolson Jackson - 107

Scott Adcock - 84