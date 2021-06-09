Eagles fly past Cavaliers on Senior Night

Franklin County scored the game’s initial seven runs and expanded its lead to eight, then nine runs in an 11-2 Blue Ridge District varsity baseball victory over Lord Botetourt Friday on Senior Night at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles’ victory is their eighth in a row and second this season over the Cavaliers.

FCHS (10-1, 8-1 Blue Ridge District) scored four runs in the bottom of the first, three in the last of the second and three in the bottom of the third, then FCHS manufactured its final run in its half of the fifth.

Lord Botetourt. trailing 7-0 after two frames, prevented the shutout by tallying both of its runs in the top of the third.

The Eagles doubled the Cavaliers’ hit total, 12-6, and won despite committing two errors. The Cavaliers were charged with two defensive blunders.

Seniors Jared Wright and Michael Williams each collected three hits.

Williams, a Radford University signee, drove in four runs; he plated runs on a double in the second inning and single in the third.

Also, senior catcher Jack Mitzel registered multiple hits.

The Eagles tallied one of their four, first-inning runs on a Cavaliers’ error.