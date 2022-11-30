Eagles fly past Comets in campaign's first game

Franklin County scored the game's first seven points and was ahead by 16 points, 22-6, at one point in the second stanza Monday night in the Eagles' 2022-2023 season opener - a 58-35 non-district win over Halifax County.

The 16-point spread was achieved after a steal and slam dunk by Randy Clark. Later, the difference was 17 points after a 3-point field goal.

The Eagles(1-0) finished the half with a 6-1 surge to make the count 31-12 at intermission.

Franklin County didn't allow Halifax County (0-1) to reach double figures in scoring until 2 1/2 minutes were left in the first half.

Franklin County's triumph spoiled the head coaching debut of Jeff Adkins as the Comets bench boss.

Adkins served as head coach at Class 2 Martinsville for 10 years before being replaced last May. He guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back state championships in 2015 and 2016, seven state tournament appearances and four final four berths.

The Eagles played the Bulldogs as a non-league foe and as a Piedmont District rival during Adkins' tenure.

In fact, Franklin County's last Piedmont District victory came at Martinsville's expense, 36-35, a league postseason match-up four years ago.

Thirteen players saw action for the Eagles and 10 scored.

"We've got several players with experience and experience is very important to have in high school basketball,'' Franklin County head coach Tom Hering said.

Also, the Eagles have a number of performers who played on last year's junior varsity squad that finished 20-1.

Hering said he figured the Comets would employ a 2-3 match-up zone and they did so on several occasions; the defensive alignment was a staple of Adkins' Martinsville tenure.

But the Comets played man-to-man too.

"I saw (Halifax) on film and they were playing some man to man,'' Hering said.

Each team tallied 17 points in the third period.

The Comets swished three 3-pointers in the period, but the Eagles responded with two of their own to produce a 19-point advantage, 46-27, at one point. The difference was 19, 48-29, at the end of the frame.

Franklin County opened the fourth quarter with a trey and the Eagles extended the spread to 27 points, 58-31, in the game's closing minutes.

Halifax County would net the game's last two field goals, but the Comets were unable to reach the 40-point plateau.

Franklin County scored in double figures in each quarter; the Eagles limited the Comets to single-digit scoring in three stanzas.

Halifax County made 15 field goals for the game, four of which were 3-pointers: two each by Qualik Tucker, the game's leading scorer with 14 points, and Joshua Miller.

But the Comets were 1 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Six players scored for the Comets.

Tucker Harvey led Frank County in scoring with 12 points on four 3-pointers and Jordan Hering hit a 3-pointer and tallied 11 points.

Also, Haven Mullins totaled 10 points.

Seven other players contributed points to the victory: Nasir Holland with six points, Kendal Mattox Jeffrey Hairston and Eli Foutz each with four points, Clark with five points and Nyzaih McHeimer and Ke'Shaun Wright each with one point.

Franklin County converted 21 field goals and was 11 of 19 (57.9 percent) from the free-throw line.

The Eagles return to action today at Magna Vista.

BOXSCORE

HALIFAX COUNTY - 6/6/17/6 - 35

FRANKLIN COUNTY - 18/13/17/10 - 58

HALIFAX COUNTY (35) - Newton 0, Mabins 0, Canada 4, Tucker 14, Craighead 4, Chandler 2, Hamlett 0, Burkholder 0, Miller 6, Louden 0, Davis 0, Guthrie 5. Totals: 15 1-6 35.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (58) - Holland 6, Mattox 4, Hairston 4, McHeimer 1, Swanson 0, Grindstaff 0, Wright 1, Hering 11, Harvey 12, Clark 5, Boyd-Taylor 0, Foutz 4, Mullins 10. Totals 21 11-19 58.

Halftime score: 31-12 Franklin County. Three-point field goals: Tucker (HC) 2, Miller (HC) 2, Hering (FC), Harvey (FC) 4. Total fouls: Halifax County 15, Franklin County 15. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. Junior varsity score 40-34 Halifax County.​