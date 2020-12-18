Eagles girls jayvees are not playing two league foes this season

Like its varsity girls, varsity boys and junior varsity boys sisters and brothers, Franklin County’s girls junior varsity basketball team has had its 2020-21 season opener pushed back to Jan. 5 of the new year.

The Eagles have had four games—all Blue Ridge District outings—canceled too.

FCHS will not play home and away game against league foes Northside and William Byrd because the Vikings and the Terriers are not fielding girls junior varsity basketball teams.

The games against Northside had been scheduled for Jan. 8 (home) and Jan. 26 (away).

The games against William Byrd had been slated for Jan. 19 (home) and Feb. 5 (away).

A 10-game schedule begins with district rival Staunton River on Jan. 5 in Moneta.

Afterwards, FCHS visits Bassett (Jan. 7), entertains Magna Vista (Jan. 11) and Lord Botetourt (Jan. 12), travels to William Fleming (Jan. 15), hosts Staunton River (Jan. 22) and Bassett (Jan. 27), plays at Lord Botetourt (Jan. 29), takes on William Fleming (Feb. 2) at home and finishes its season at Magna Vista (Feb. 3).