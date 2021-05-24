Eagles host Rapids in Region A quarterfinals

SONTAG - Franklin County's undefeated girls tennis team opens Class 6 Region A team tournament play Tuesday at home against James River-Midlothian.

Match time at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts is 3 p.m.

The Eagles (10-0) enter the eight-team, single-elimination tournament as the No. 2 seed from the West, while the Rapids are the No. 3 seed from the West.

In other quarterfinal-round matches, Cosby (No. 1 West) entertains Tallwood (No. 5 East), Grassfield (No. 1 East) hosts Floyd Kellam (No. 4 East) and Ocean Lakes (No. 2 East) plays at home against Oscar Smith (No. 3 East).

Tuesday's winners advance to the semifinals set for Wednesday, June 2.

If FCHS and Tallwood advance to the semifinals, the Eagles would host the match.

If FCHS and Cosby advance, the Eagles would travel.

The regional championship match is set for Friday, June 4 at the site of the higher seed.

FCHS is a past two-time regional runner-up, a past Group AAA state semifinalist and a past Group AAA state quarterfinalist.